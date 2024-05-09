NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: April 26, 2024

MDE announces 2024 Mississippi Administrator of the Year, Teacher of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education today announced the 2024 Mississippi Administrator of the Year (MAOY) is Anita Wansley, principal at Northeast Elementary School in the Lauderdale County School District (LCSD), and the 2024 Mississippi Teacher of the Year (MTOY) is Shauna Waters, teacher at West Lauderdale High School in the Lauderdale County School District.

The winners were announced at a program today led by MDE’s Office of Teaching and Leading at the Jackson Convention Complex. Interim State Superintendent of Education Dr. Raymond Morgigno attended today’s program, which also recognized the 2024 Mississippi Parent of the Year Jessica McNeel, a mother of three with two students in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District (PGSD).

The annual Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, to employ exemplary leadership practices and to participate as an active member of the community. The recipient receives a $5,000 stipend and shares expertise through various presentations and activities for the improvement of education in the state.

The annual Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers in the state who inspire students, demonstrate leadership both inside and outside the classroom and serve as active members of the community. The award recipient also receives a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations and activities. Waters will represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

In describing her personal philosophy, Wansley stated she believes “that people are central to education and that we meet the challenges we face with creativity, collaboration, compassion, and a vision for the potential of all children to learn and grow.”

In describing her personal philosophy, Waters stated, “Students should practice communication, collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking and reach boldly for opportunities, show compassion, and grow self-confidence…developing these skills gives them many options to be active, contributing participants in their community during and after high school.”

Should either the 2024 Administrator or Teacher of the Year be unable to fulfill their duties, an alternate candidate has been selected for each role. The alternate 2024 Administrator of the Year is Leigh Stanford, principal of Amory High School in the Amory School District, and the alternate 2024 Teacher of the Year is Tamla Hughes, a teacher at Natchez High School in the Natchez-Adams School District.



