Press Releases

05/09/2024

Governor Lamont Announces Grand Opening of the Putnam Bridge Trail Connection, Linking Wethersfield and Glastonbury Across the Connecticut River

(WETHERSFIELD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto today hosted a ceremony in Wethersfield to commemorate the grand opening of the Putnam Bridge Trail Connection.

Created by the Connecticut Department of Transportation and funded by the state, the trail provides non-motorized access across the Connecticut River by linking the shared-use path on the Putnam Bridge to Great Meadow Road in Wethersfield and Naubuc Avenue in Glastonbury. Sidewalks were also installed on both sides of the Naubuc Avenue and new connections were linked to the Goodwin College trails in East Hartford.

The expanded trail connection provides a safe, convenient, and functional transportation option to meet the regular travel needs of the public. It is officially open for public use beginning today.

“The Putnam Bridge Trail Connection gives bicyclists and pedestrians a new option of crossing the Connecticut River without needing a motor vehicle, linking the active communities of Wethersfield and Glastonbury,” Governor Lamont said. “We anticipate that people will find this trail to be a convenient way of getting to work, exploring local shops and restaurants, or just enjoying a scenic recreational opportunity – all while being able to leave the car at home.”

“Filling in the gaps to the Putnam Bridge Trail Connection offers walkers and bikers an active mode of transportation to safely cross the Connecticut River and explore the Greater Hartford area,” Commissioner Eucalitto said. “Thank you to Governor Lamont, state legislators, and our local partners and advocates for supporting this project from the planning to construction phases. This collaborative effort demonstrates the need to build alternative routes for all road users to decrease injuries and fatalities on our roadways.”

In addition to Governor Lamont and Commissioner Eucalitto, today’s ceremony was attended by Wethersfield Mayor Ken Lesser, State Senator Matt Lesser, State Senator John Fonfara, State Representative Amy Morrin Bello, State Representative Kerry Wood, members of Bike Walk Connecticut, and other local stakeholders and trail advocates.