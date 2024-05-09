Christiane Constantineau selected as Top CFO and Cashflow Advisor of the Year by IAOTP
Christiane Constantineau honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christiane Constantineau, Top 10 Cash Flow Advisor and CFO, Motivational Speaker, Author, and Business Coach, was recently selected as Top CFO and Cashflow Advisor of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With over three decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Constantineau is a seasoned C-Level Executive with a specialization in finance, who provides vital financial insights to businesses as a sought-after CFO-on-demand. Her journey, defined by overcoming health adversities and professional achievements, led to her founding 6DT Consulting. Known for strategic finance and global business insights, she’s a mentor who inspires many with her resilience and integrity.
In 2023, Ms. Constantineau authored "Cancer Sucks...," a meticulously crafted strategic guide that seamlessly merges the worlds of business management and healing. More than a personal narrative, this book serves as a heartfelt and informative companion, embodying her commitment to empowering entrepreneurs facing life-altering challenges, particularly those dealing with cancer diagnoses.
Beyond the book's pages lies a mission to raise cancer awareness and prevention. Ms. Constantineau aspires to contribute to a world with reduced cancer rates, emphasizing early detection and support. This book encapsulates these values, offering subtle yet inspiring insights and practical tips for those managing businesses amidst personal challenges.
One of the avenues through which Ms. Constantineau shares her knowledge and experience is through speaking events. She has had the privilege of speaking at various conferences and gatherings, where she shares insights on topics such as finance, cancer, business management, and Quickbooks. These events provide a platform for her to connect with audiences and offer practical advancement.
Ms. Constantineau’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to corporate finance, QuickBooks, cash flow and budget management, and public speaking.
Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Constantineau earned her B.A.A. as well as her MBA from Université du Québec à Montréal. She earned a DESS, Corporate Finance as well in 2007.
Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Constantineau has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She is a Top 10 Cashflow Advisor. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top CFO and Cash flow Advisor the Year.
In addition to her successful career, Ms. Constantineau has spent countless volunteering for different organizations in Canada in the areas of theatre and advancing women’s professional careers.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Constantineau this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Ms. Constantineau attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling the world and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
For more information please visit: https://6dt.ca/,
info@christianeconstantineau.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/cconstantineau/
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com
