Streamlining NaXum: Enhancements for Efficiency and Accessibility

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NaXum is committed to refining its platform for a smoother user experience. Recent updates have focused on enhancing functionality and accessibility to ensure an efficient and seamless user journey.Ahmed Bahnasy, an IS Engineer, improved database performance by implementing a system to track slow queries, optimizing processing times for smoother operations.Chinazamekpere Chimbo, a Commissions Engineer, updated Admin Tools to enhance user-friendliness, particularly in managing Plan Changes and Deactivated/Activated Users, streamlining administrative tasks.Erwin John Ibañez, another Commissions Engineer, introduced an API for fetching email logs, simplifying access to communication records.Priom Bhowmik, a Core Tech Engineer, developed APIs for member API logs and SSO logs, alongside implementing site names in Replicated Cart URLs, improving data access and navigation.Abdulmutalib Amoka, a Mobile App Engineer, revamped the Live Chat Module with updated design and functionality, enhancing user interaction and support.Segun Oloto, a UI Designer, optimized the mobile app experience with a tablet-friendly mock-up, ensuring consistency across devices.These advancements underscore NaXum's dedication to enhancing platform performance and user experience through continuous innovation and refinement.