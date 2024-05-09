Ascension Advisory Facilitates Creative $7.6M Sale Leaseback Transaction for Micropore, Inc.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascension Advisory is proud to announce the successful completion of a multifaceted sale leaseback transaction for Micropore, Inc., alongside their investment partner, Spring Mountain Capital. The innovative financial arrangement met and exceeded client expectations, closing four weeks ahead of schedule and realizing significant financial gains for Micropore.
Micropore, Inc., established in 1997 and located in Maryland, is a leader in developing technology for packaging fine powder chemistries into solid absorbent cartridges. These cartridges are critical components in carbon dioxide absorption systems used in rebreathing and life support systems. In 2018, Micropore entered into a leasing agreement for their industrial and warehouse facility, which included a strategic purchase option set to expire on May 30th.
Recognizing the looming deadline and the potential for substantial financial benefit, Ascension Advisory proposed a bold strategy. They advised Micropore to execute a sale leaseback by exercising their purchase option, allowing the company to capitalize on the difference between the purchase price and leaseback sale price. After careful consideration and collaboration with Spring Mountain Capital, Micropore agreed to pursue the proposed strategy.
The Ascension team, renowned for their expertise in structuring complex deals, acted swiftly to solicit and secure investor interest. Within one week, a letter of intent was signed with a reputable private industrial real estate investment firm. Ascension meticulously coordinated the due diligence, the execution of the purchase option, and the finalizing of the sale leaseback transaction, ensuring all elements converged seamlessly for a successful closure.
The result was a triumph for all parties involved. The transaction closed at a sale price of $7.6 million, providing Micropore with a net gain of $3.2 million and crucial liquidity to reinvest in strategic initiatives aimed at company growth.
This transaction exemplifies the critical importance of experienced advisory teams in navigating complex financial arrangements and achieving optimal outcomes. Ascension Advisory's strategic foresight and diligent execution facilitated a lucrative and expedient resolution that benefited all stakeholders and underscored their prowess in the financial advisory realm.
For further details or to explore how Ascension Advisory can enhance your business operations, please visit our website at https://ascensionadvisory.com/our-services.
About Ascension Advisory
Ascension Advisory is a distinguished corporate real estate leader specializing exclusively in sale leaseback transactions. By concentrating solely on this niche, Ascension Advisory delivers unmatched expertise and results, setting them apart from other firms that offer a range of real estate services. Dedicated exclusively to sale leasebacks, Ascension Advisory is recognized globally as the foremost authority in optimizing real estate investments for private equity firms and business owners.
Evan Sneider
