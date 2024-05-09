Bridge Deck Seals Scheduled on S.D. Highway 65 and U.S. Highway 212 in Ziebach County

For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 9, 2024

DUPREE, S.D. – Beginning on Monday, May 13, 2024, bridge deck sealing projects are scheduled over the Moreau River on S.D. Highway 65 and on a bridge located west of Red Elm on U.S. Highway 212 in Ziebach County. Bridge decks will be sealed with a polymer material and aggregate to prevent intrusion of water and chemicals and provide a skid resistance surface.

The width on the bridges will be restricted to 12 feet during construction. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by stop signs through the work zones. Motorists can expect up to five minute delays during the project.

Pacific Painting Co., Inc. of Highland, IN is the prime contractor on this $303,226 project. The anticipated project completion is June 2024.

