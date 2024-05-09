GERMAN ENGINEERING BOOSTS EQUESTRIAN DESIGN OFFER FROM SCOTTS
We’re delighted to cement this partnership with Hau that will enable us to extend our range as part of our bespoke equestrian service.”THRAPSTON, NORTHAMPTONSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The equestrian offer from Scotts of Thrapston is set to be enhanced through a new partnership that will add high-quality German-engineered internal stables, doors, windows and a large range of accessories to its stable design capability.
The partnership with Hau Pferdesport brings together two family businesses with a combined experience of over 150 years, both focused on craftsmanship, durability, and precision.
Scotts’ proposition for equestrians wishing to construct new stables or renovate existing facilities will now include partitions and internal stable fronts from the Hau range with their distinctive and elegant design.
Materials are manufactured with precision and available in a range of high-quality finishes including hot-dipped galvanised steel, a highly durable chip resistant powder coating, or stainless steel.
The range includes an innovative low-fronted sliding door that moves silently along an invisible guide rail, and swing doors that benefit from the HAU 2-point safety lock, obviating the need for a kick-over strap.
Scotts of Thrapston started life in Northamptonshire in 1920 when founder James Scott first commissioned skilled craftspeople to build high-quality agricultural buildings. Scotts also manufactures summerhouses, garages, car barns and luxury doors and windows.
To find out more and enquire about equestrian services, visit the Scotts website.
