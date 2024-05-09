Press Releases

05/09/2024

Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker Congratulate Three Connecticut Students Named 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars

Students from Darien, Trumbull, and Westport Receive One of the Nation’s Highest Honors for High School Seniors

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker are congratulating three Connecticut students who were named today as 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. The recognition is one of the nation’s highest honors for graduating high school seniors.

The recipients include:

Annika Fleur Emilia Mengwall, Darien High School (Darien)

Cy J. Pavlov, Trumbull High School (Trumbull)

Leigh M. Foran, Staples High School (Westport)

“I am excited to extend my congratulations to Annika, Cy, and Leigh on receiving this prestigious national honor in recognition of their academic achievements,” Governor Lamont said. “They represent some of the very best of Connecticut and we are proud to have such accomplished students representing our state. I look forward to witnessing their future educational and career accomplishments. Connecticut is home to some of the best schools in the nation, and that is due in large part to the incredible teachers and faculty we have in our state who dedicate themselves to providing our students with the highest-quality education possible.”

“Congratulations to Annika, Cy, and Leigh who were named today as 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “This prestigious honor is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and exceptional talent. This is a remarkable achievement that reflects their outstanding academic abilities, strong work ethic, and impressive leadership skills, making them exemplary representatives of our state. We look forward to the next phase of their academic journey and the positive impact they will continue to make in their communities.”

The U.S. Department of Education selected the program’s 60th class of 161 high school seniors from a national pool of student semifinalists, who were nominated for their high academic performance and distinguishing themselves by overcoming hardships, achieving a unique accomplishment, or demonstrating outstanding leadership.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Education invites states to nominate students for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The Connecticut State Department of Education invites school districts to recommend students for the program.

The White House Commission of Presidential Scholars selects scholars based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2024 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

A complete list of 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at www.ed.gov/psp.