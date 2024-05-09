OneroRx's E-Commerce Business Merges with Blue Sky Vitamins
Blue Sky Vitamins will now operate OneroRx’s two online retailers, BioActive Nutrients & CAMFormulas, and fulfill orders for vitamins from OneroRx's pharmacies.WEST DES MOINES, IA, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneroRx’s e-commerce business has merged with Blue Sky Vitamin. Blue Sky Vitamin, located in Minnesota, will now operate OneroRx’s Curative Shop’s two online retailers, BioActive Nutrients and CAMFormulas, and fulfill online orders generated from its pharmacy websites. These were previously fulfilled out of Pleasant Hill, Iowa.
Blue Sky Vitamin was founded in 2007 by Dr. Ron Ledoux and Dustin Abrahamson. Dr. Ledoux is a chiropractic physician licensed with the Minnesota Board of Chiropractic Examiners and is certified in Clinical Nutrition, Applied Kinesiology and Acupuncture. The online retailer was established under three main principles that the company follows to this day, which Curative Shop has been similarly aligned.
“The products that we sell through Curative Shop have tremendous value,” said OneroRx CEO and President Joseph Dunham. “The BioActive Nutrients line as well as the other brands sold through CAMFormulas fit perfectly in line with Blue Sky’s values. I’m glad to partner with Blue Sky to continue offering these solutions.”
Blue Sky Vitamin will continue to fulfill e-commerce orders for CAMFormulas products as well as e-commerce and in-store purchases of BioActive Nutrients products and Apiceuticals beauty products at OneroRx pharmacy locations.
“I am excited to add these lines to our company,” said Ledoux. “We already offered some of the brands found on CAMFormulas, but I think our customers will love the addition of more lines, including BioActive Nutrients products and the beauty products from Apiceuticals.”
OneroRx is a leading regional provider of pharmacy and telepharmacy services, pharmaceutical products, nutritional nourishment, and medical supplies to patients in underserved communities. They currently operate 66 pharmacies in seven states, including in-clinic or hospital-based pharmacies, telepharmacies, long-term care pharmacies, a durable medical equipment store, and a regional compounding pharmacy.
