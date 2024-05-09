The Chill Brothers Expand into Fort Worth Territory
The Chill Brothers announce their second location opening in the Dallas Fort-Worth Area
The Chill Brothers are excited to bring our industry leading products and services, and our excellent customer care to the Fort-Worth area.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chill Brothers have opened their second office in the Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex! This marks another growth milestone for the company as they continue to open locations throughout Texas, expanding on their existing two offices in Houston, as well as several others from acquisitions completed since 2022. They aim to provide the same excellent service to local Fort-Worth homeowners.
— Andrew Schneider, President
“The Chill Brothers are excited to bring our industry leading products and services, and our excellent customer care to the Fort-Worth area,” said Andrew Schneider, President of The Chill Brothers. “We have already established Chill Brothers as a leader in Dallas and Houston, and Fort Worth is an area we have wanted to provide a local presence for some time. We have already been busy hiring and building out sales and warehouse facilities in the area, as we prepare to join and serve the Fort-Worth community.”
The new location in Fort-Worth will offer the same HVAC services with the same quality that customers have expected from The Chill Brothers. Many services are offered at this location including installation, preventative maintenance, repair services and more for residential residents.
"Our team here in Dallas is excited by the brand-new launch of our Fort Worth location. One year ago, when we arrived in Dallas, we set out with a goal to open a second location within a year's time,” said Jason Dick, Dallas Territory Manager. “Through hard work across all departments and determination we made that goal happen! We look forward to being a dominant force in the HVAC space in Fort Worth just as we have in Dallas."
Along with their second location opening in the Dallas Fort-Worth area, The Chill Brothers are planning to open many more locations in Texas and beyond in the coming year. The Chill Brothers aim to provide exceptional customer service and provide high-quality HVAC solutions to Texas homeowners. With their Fort-Worth location, the company strives to serve more residents in the area and make its mark in the HVAC space.
To learn more about The Chill Brothers acquisition program please visit their website.
The Chill Brothers is majority-owned by Forum Asset Management.
ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERS
Chill Brothers is on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our customer-first approach means that our fully trained and certified professional staff provide homeowners with a thorough in-home consultation, and support through their whole home air quality and energy efficiency journey. The company was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years’ experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and were recipients of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award.
For more information, contact:
Neil Bhapkar
EVP, Corporate Development and Marketing
neil@thechillbrothers.com
ABOUT FORUM ASSET MANAGEMENT
Forum is an investor, developer and asset manager operating across North America for over 25 years. Our core purpose is to deliver Extraordinary Outcomes™ to our stakeholders. Our adaptable, agile, and dynamic team is committed to sustainability and responsible investing, creating value that benefits the communities in which we invest.
Our investment focus includes real estate, private equity, and infrastructure. The enterprise value of our assets under management currently exceeds $1.7 billion. Our investments have attracted a number of top investors. We’re proud to have delivered to the top tier of alternative asset returns since 2002, while positively impacting over 10,600 lives. For more information about Forum, visit: www.forumam.com.
Olivia Kendl
The Chill Brothers
+1 346-336-6876
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok