"This Book of Verses Can Change Your Life. Let it Go" is to Be Released Later This Year

Touching upon ancient text, holy books, researched material this book of verses is a life changer that is stated to be released later this year in Toronto.
We are living in troubled times, and there is a distinct need to find answers for that elusive peace of mind.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "This Book of Verses Can Change Your Life. Let it Go" is a book for the quest-seeking person looking for happiness and peace of mind. The book is meant to be consumed once a day for a month. Speaking on the book, Irwin Rego, the author and founder of The Poetrywalla Diaries, stated, "We are living in troubled times, and there is a distinct need to find answers for that elusive peace of mind. My book "This Book of Verses...Let It Go" is a simple solution in poetic form, carefully researched over the years to understand the true golden nuggets handed over by philosophers, poets, saints, holy men, self-help masters, etc. The idea here is to understand the true essence of every verse and digest it so as to make the shift that the mind needs to make in order to reach contentment that somehow is lost in the noise of the AI generation.".
— Irwin Rego
Irwin Rego is a thinker, poet, motivational speaker, and brand consultant who has earlier published his poems in a book called 'Lonely' released in the U.K. This book is the first of his many releases that are in the process of being published. Irwin is the founder of The Poetrywalla Diaries, whose website is under construction and soon to be launched.
Irwin has recently teamed up with Allen Sutterfield, founder of the Art Bar Series and one of Toronto's established poets, who is also an artist and teacher, to work on Namaiku, a North American version of Haiku. The book 'This Book of Verses can change your life. Let it Go' is currently in talks to be retailed at all book stores in Canada and the USA and throughout the entire digital world. It is scheduled to be released later this year. For publishing inquiries, contact 6474701268 at The Poetrywalla Diaries.
