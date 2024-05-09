Redefining the future of yoga and wellness with the authentic teachings of India’s rich heritage
Yoga4U, a yoga and reiki center in Brampton, Canada, has been reinventing the future of wellness with core yoga concepts blending tradition and aesthetics.
The way yoga is taught today by some practitioners is a colonial form of its original teachings. It has been adapted and simplified, focusing solely on its asana as opposed to the philosophy.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yoga4U, a secret serene yoga and reiki center situated in Brampton, Canada, has been making waves by reinventing the future of wellness with core yoga concepts blending tradition and aesthetics. The niche target audience is a rich segment of South Asian women who understand the benefits of yoga but feel stagnated, wondering if they fit in with the portrayed colonial visual imagery and its aesthetics.
— Gayatri Pathak
Gayatri Pathak, the founder and owner of Yoga4U, speaking on the subject, stated, “I wanted to be true to the core teachings and my inner calling.” Seeing a void that needs to be filled and a thirsty audience who did not want to surrender to the colonized form of yoga, she started Yoga4U. She reiterated, “The way yoga is advertised and taught today by some practitioners is a colonial form of its original teachings. It has been adapted and simplified, focusing solely on its asana as opposed to the philosophy.”
References to yoga have been found in the Upanishads (ancient scripture), such as the Vedas and the Shri Bhagavad Gita. Many of the holy religious figures in Indian history were yogis and applied yoga philosophy to reach a higher state of mind during times of war or difficulty. “All of the large figures in the Mahabharata, our history, were yogis. Our deities all practiced yoga intensely. They would meditate on-end for years, as it says in the Gita. To feel completely centered in this universe, that’s real yoga. Class, body type, race, sexuality, and aesthetics were factors. The purpose of yoga is to be centered and present; it’s inclusive of all,” says Pathak.
Yoga philosophy is about having pure and complete consciousness of all matter, which is also known as the eight limbs of yoga. The eight-limbs discipline encompasses the Yamas, Niyamas, Asanas, Pranayama, Pratyahara, Dharana, Dhyana, and Samadhi. “At Yoga4U, we elaborate on these concepts in a holistic manner, making it easy and user-friendly for anyone who wants to learn and progress on a physical, mental, and spiritual level. In order to understand its applications, it’s deeply important for yoga practitioners, and especially instructors, to acknowledge the origin and cultural significance of yoga,” says Pathak.
