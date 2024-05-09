GolfSuites Announces Grand Re-Branding with Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GolfSuites, the premier golf entertainment complex in Lubbock, is thrilled to announce its Grand Re-Branding Event scheduled from Monday, May 20th, to Wednesday, May 22nd. The event will feature a ceremonial ribbon-cutting in collaboration with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce at 10 AM on Monday, marking a major milestone in GolfSuites' commitment to offering an unparalleled entertainment experience.

To celebrate this significant occasion, GolfSuites is excited to offer a variety of special promotions throughout the three-day event. Golf enthusiasts will enjoy a 50% discount on golf activities, allowing both new and returning customers to experience the upgraded facilities at an exceptional value.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, GolfSuites will host an extended Happy Hour from 4 PM to 10 PM daily during the event. Guests are invited to indulge in half-price draft beers, well drinks, wines, and appetizers. This provides the perfect backdrop for guests to unwind and enjoy the premium services that GolfSuites is known for.

"We are eager to unveil the new face of GolfSuites to the Lubbock community and beyond," said Scott McCurry, President & COO of GolfSuites. "This event is not just about re-branding but also about our commitment to enhancing the overall experience of our guests. We are looking forward to celebrating this important chapter in our journey with both new and loyal patrons."

The re-branding reflects GolfSuites' ongoing dedication to quality, service, and community engagement. The event will also introduce new offerings including a Loyalty program, Membership options, Corporate sponsorships, and expanded event menus.

Visitors can look forward to experiencing the latest in golf technology and comfort, designed to cater to both avid golfers and families seeking a fun outing.

GolfSuites invites the community to join in celebrating this exciting new chapter. For more information on the Grand Re-Branding Event and to plan your visit, please go to [www.golfsuites.com](http://www.golfsuites.com).

**About GolfSuites:**

GolfSuites is a leading golf entertainment complex in Lubbock, Texas, offering a unique blend of golf activities and exceptional amenities designed to provide an unparalleled entertainment experience for golfers of all skill levels and their families.