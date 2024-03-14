Golfsuites Teams up with Broad Metro in Hoover, Alabama - Stadium Trace Phase II

Golfsuites Hoover Alabama

GolfSuites is excited to announce its partnership with the city of Hoover for the development of its fifth golf driving range entertainment site.

HOOVER, ALABAMA , UNITED STATES , March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GolfSuites is excited to announce its partnership with the city of Hoover for the development of its fifth golf driving range entertainment site, set to commence later this year. This new venture will be part of Broad Metro's Stadium Trace Phase II, a proposed 82-acre project, currently undergoing negotiations with the city. The project aims to include a 25-bed surgical center, four medical office buildings, a 120,000-square-foot retail and dining space, as well as 1.5 miles of walking and bicycle trails.

Ryan T. Koenig, Vice Chairman and Chief Development Officer of GolfSuites, expressed enthusiasm about collaborating once again with William Kadish and the team at Broad Metro. "We have long targeted the Hoover Market, and with the proximity of Hoover MetroPlex and Finley Center, the Stadium Trace Village Phase II project aligns perfectly with our vision of joining the Hoover Community in 2025."

The GolfSuites facility will encompass approximately 6,400 square feet of indoor space, featuring a restaurant and bar, 40 hitting bays, a large outdoor covered patio with a stage, a putting green, and meeting rooms for catered events, parties, and watching sporting events.

GolfSuites prides itself on offering diverse entertainment options suitable for various occasions, including date nights, birthday parties, corporate functions, family outings, or simply enjoying a meal while catching a game. The brand's commitment to providing fun experiences for everyone underscores its appeal.

In addition to the Hoover project, GolfSuites is expanding its footprint with the introduction of its new City Club concept in St. Petersburg, FL, slated to open in late 2024. The company currently operates facilities in Tulsa, OK, Lubbock, TX, and Baton Rouge, LA, with construction underway in Opelika, AL (Auburn).

For further details about GolfSuites and its offerings, please visit our website at www.golfsuites.com. Please note that final approval by the Zoning and Building Department is pending.