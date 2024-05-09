Summerhill Village Community in Mt. Pleasant Michigan Sells Out Phase 2 Homes and Launches Final Phase Open House Event
Mt. Pleasant residents seeking starter homes or an amazing community in which to downsize offered final phase of affordable homes at Summerhill Village.
The success at Summerhill Village is driven by amazing, affordable homes and resident lifestyle experience. We have 125+ five-star reviews and a national award win for Best Community of the Year 2023.”MT. PLEASANT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Leaf Properties announces the sell-out of Phase 2 and launch of the third and final phase of homes in award-winning Summerhill Village Community in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.
— Michael Callaghan
The vision for the Summerhill Village is an affordable community offering new homes and an exceptional lifestyle experience with amenities, community events and resident connections.
With 76 final home sites, Summerhill is on a path to sell-out the community. Five floor plans offer stunning homes that are some of the most modern, energy-efficient available anywhere with ‘wow’ factor features like drywall, kitchen islands, pantries, walk-in closets and mudrooms. Select new homes include just released Clayton eBuilt Zero Energy Ready Homes providing energy savings1 up to 50%. Move-in ready homes are available now.
“The incredible success at Summerhill Village is centered around both our amazing, affordable homes and the resident lifestyle experience,” said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner of Four Leaf Properties. “Summerhill Village has over 125 five-star reviews and won the national award for ‘Best Community of the Year 2023’. We couldn’t be prouder to launch our third and final phase.”
“If you have ever considered a move to Summerhill Village for your starter home or downsizer home, now is the time to come and tour,” said Kelly Mursh Sales Manager of Summerhill Village. “We have all of our best-selling floor plans still available and select premium lots.”
The Open House Celebration Event will be held Tuesday hosted on May 14, 2024 (11:00-6:00) with ribbon cutting at 11:00am.
Summerhill Village community is located at 5280 Mission Road, Michigan 48858.
About Four Leaf Properties
Four Leaf Properties, founded in 2009, is a growing owner/operator and third-party management service provider for manufactured home communities. Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities. Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots. Four Leaf Properties also offers affordable home ownership with energy-efficient, modern floorplans and luxury finishes. To learn more, visit www.fourleafprop.com.
1https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2014/05/f15/zero_energy_home_brochure_052014_0.pdf
