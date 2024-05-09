Submit Release
Roads Closed Due to Flooding, Storm Debris

Thursday, May 09, 2024 | 09:06am

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has closed several state routes due to flooding and downed trees after severe storms passed through the region overnight.

TDOT and contracted maintenance crews worked throughout the night to clear roads as they became obstructed by debris or downed trees. Many crews are still working this morning to clean up debris that is either still on our routes or monitor flooded roads as the water recedes. The following roads listed below are currently closed.

Macon County: SR 141, SR 56, SR 80
Smith County: SR 24, SR 80, SR 53, SR 25
Montgomery County:  SR 12
Robertson County: SR 25
Maury County: SR 373
Rutherford County: SR 266

Conditions are quickly changing, and we are working to reopen roads as soon as we safely can.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

