Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched the Landowner Compensation Program for Texans adversely affected by border-related crimes. The Landowner Compensation Program will provide compensation for damage to real property on agricultural land caused by trespass in connection with a border crime. Landowners who have experienced such damage can be reimbursed for repair costs not covered by other sources, such as to a damaged fence or barn, for up to $75,000 in damages.

Landowners must file claims within 90 days of the incident causing the damage. If multiple incidents occur on any given day, the filer must complete separate applications for each incident. The damage will need to be documented in a written law enforcement agency report to be eligible for compensation.

“Illegal aliens crossing the Texas-Mexico border at Joe Biden’s invitation leave behind a trail of destruction that harms Texas agricultural land,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton. “This program will provide needed relief to Texans whose property is damaged by foreign aliens waved into the country by the federal government. I am glad to help the farmers and ranchers on our borderlands who bear the costs of Biden’s destructive policies.”

For more information about the Landowner Compensation Program, including eligibility requirements, and to apply online, visit the attorney general’s website at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/crime-victims/landowner-compensation-program.