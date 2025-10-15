Attorney General Ken Paxton encourages all Texans to wear purple on Thursday, October 16, as a statewide initiative to raise awareness for domestic violence.

For the eleventh consecutive year, Attorney General Ken Paxton and employees of the Office of the Attorney General will take part in “Go Purple Day”, and wear purple as a visible symbol of solidarity with survivors, to honor those who have been affected by domestic violence, and to show commitment to creating safer communities across Texas.

“Every day, my office works tirelessly to help victims of domestic violence and restore hope to survivors, and I invite Texans to join that effort by participating in Go Purple Day,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Wearing purple is a way we can show support for those affected and raise awareness about the devastating abuse we are working to end across our state.”

Through its Crime Victim Services Division, child support programs, and partnerships with advocacy organizations, the Office of the Attorney General helps Texans build lives free from violence and abuse.

To learn more about the realities of family violence and resources for survivors, visit the Family Violence Resources below: