Attorney General Ken Paxton won a major victory against Familias Immigrantes y Estudiantes en la Lucha (“FIEL”)—a radical, anti-American, open borders organization that facilitates illegal immigration —by securing leave from the Fifteenth Court of Appeals to file a lawsuit to force the organization to forfeit its charter.

In 2024, Attorney General Paxton sued FIEL for unlawfully engaging in political activities despite claiming a tax-exempt non-profit status, which prohibits lobbying. Specifically, FIEL openly called for people to vote against President Donald Trump and told Texas lawmakers to vote against border security legislation. By engaging in these activities, FIEL violated its own charter that prohibited it from lobbying, and broke laws governing charitable organizations. 

“Anti-American organizations like FIEL’s aim is to destroy our country and flood our nation with foreign invaders,” said Attorney General Paxton. “They claim the benefits of a non-profit organization while flagrantly violating our laws by taking prohibited political action, and the Fifteenth Court of Appeals made the right decision in allowing this case to move forward. FIEL explicitly told supporters not to vote for President Trump. This is illegal, unacceptable, and must be punished to the full extent of the law.” 

After a trial court erroneously denied the State’s motion for leave to file a petition seeking to revoke FIEL’s charter, Attorney General Paxton appealed the decision to the Fifteenth Court of Appeals, which reversed the trial court’s order and rendered judgment granting the State’s motion for leave to initiate quo warranto proceedings against FIEL to forfeit its charter.

