The UC (Administrative Earnings Threshold) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2024 - screening

Universal Credit (UC) supports people who are on a low income or out of work and helps to ensure that they are better off in work and are better off when they earn more. It provides claimants with the support they need to prepare for work, move into work, or to earn more if already in work.

The original policy intent of UC was to not only support out of work claimants to move into employment but also to support working claimants to progress and increase their earnings.

Generally, claimants who are able to work are required to undertake all work-related requirements, but this may not always be the case, depending on an individual's earnings and circumstances. This means they may have to look for work and be available to take up a job when offered. They may have to look for more work or a better paid job. They may also have to undertake work preparation activity such as training and meet regularly with their Work Coach.