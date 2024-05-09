CAMS Partners with Golf Course Community in Pinehurst
CAMS has entered the Pinehurst, NC, market to provide top-tier community management services in the area.PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMS (Community Association Management Services) is thrilled to announce its partnership with Golf Terrace, a picturesque condominium community nestled along Pinehurst number three and five Golf Courses in North Carolina. This collaboration marks a significant addition to CAMS' Pinehurst portfolio.
Golf Terrace residents enjoy incredible views of the renowned golf course from every unit. CAMS is excited to join forces with the community's board of directors to foster unity, implement best practices, enhance regional communication, and share valuable resources.
The Board of Directors at Golf Terrace is eager to collaborate with CAMS to uphold and enhance its community.
"We are excited about our partnership with CAMS and the opportunity to engage with other local condominium communities," expressed the Golf Terrace board president.
Richard Orduno, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Vice President of CAMS Central North Carolina Region, is enthusiastic about this partnership.
"We are honored to be chosen as Golf Terrace's management partner. We are committed to supporting the community in achieving its long-term objectives," remarked Orduno.
Together, CAMS and Golf Terrace aim to cultivate a thriving and harmonious living environment for all residents.
About Community Association Management Services
In business since 1991, CAMS is North and South Carolina’s premier community management company. With experienced local managers in each of its nine regions, CAMS provides innovative solutions to the community associations it serves. Additionally, CAMS was featured on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. To learn more, visit www.camsmgt.com/choose-cams
