JR Language Translation Services Welcomes New Digital Content Manager
Ranya’s impressive background in content creation, combined with her deep understanding of digital marketing principles, makes her a perfect fit for our dynamic marketing group.”WEBSTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JR Language Translation Services, a leading language service company, is excited to announce the appointment of Ranya Rahim as its new Digital Content Manager.
— Jacqueline Ruffolo
JR Language is a business that thrives on its people and on hiring only the best, and today, our continuous growth requires the addition of a position to support our mission to provide excellent multilingual communication to our clients.
Ranya will be instrumental in leading JR Language's digital content strategy by aligning the content created to inform, educate, and present innovative solutions for interpretation and translation services. A graduate of Harvard University (Extension) with a focus on Business and Communications, Ranya also has a certificate in Digital Marketing Science from Texas Tech University. Prior to joining JR Language, Ranya built her career as a Content Project Manager in the insurance technology industry and as a Digital Marketing Specialist in marketing and healthcare.
“We are delighted to welcome Ranya to our JR Language team,” said Jacqueline Ruffolo, founder and President. “Ranya’s impressive background in content creation, combined with her deep understanding of digital marketing principles, makes her a perfect fit for our dynamic marketing group. We are confident that Ranya’s expertise will be instrumental in developing compelling content that will resonate with our clients’ multilingual translation services needs and continue to strengthen our online presence.”
Beyond her professional qualifications, Ranya brings a unique cultural perspective to the team. “As a multilingual communicator with an immigrant background,” said Ranya Rahim, “what attracted me to JR Language was its deep dedication to fostering understanding across global barriers. We celebrate linguistic and cultural diversity here, and these values are important to me.”
About JR Language Translation Services, Inc.
JR Language Translation Services Inc. is a language services company with operations in the US, Canada, and Mexico specializing in custom language solutions with software engineering, digital transformation, cloud strategy, and data-driven insights.
Our international reach serves clients on their global journey to communicate with employees, clients, and partners around the world in 100 languages. Our technology and linguistic experience cover a diverse set of industries with a focus on middle-market and enterprise companies.
