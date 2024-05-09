FX Design Group Names Justin Gutierrez as Managing Director, Broadcast
EINPresswire.com/ -- FX Design Group is proud to announce the promotion of Justin Gutierrez to the position of Managing Director for its Broadcast division. Justin steps into this role after serving as one of FX’s primary Project Managers and Lighting Designers for the last eight years, offering an exceptional level of knowledge, dedication, and innovation to both clients and his fellow FX team members.
In his time with the company, Justin has overseen numerous high-profile broadcast set and lighting projects from inception to completion, collaborating with clientele ranging from the largest local news ownership groups in the country to boutique broadcast operations alike. His commitment to excellence has fostered long-lasting relationships within the industry, fortifying FX’s status as a leader in the fields of broadcast set and lighting design.
“As we move forward, our vision at FX remains clear,” says Justin. “To provide streamlined, turnkey set and lighting solutions that prioritize communication, collaboration, and ultimately the complete satisfaction of our customers. This comes from a deep understanding of our field, a commitment to the fine details of our projects, and an unwavering consistency in the quality of our work. It is also achieved in tandem with the expert vendors, integrators, and technology partners that FX teams with which I have been privileged to work with in my previous role, and look forward to growing alongside as a Managing Director.”
The entire FX Design Group team congratulates Justin on this well-deserved promotion and looks forward to a bright future under his leadership.
For more information about FX Design Group’s broadcast set and lighting services, visit www.fxgroup.tv.
Gary Levitt
