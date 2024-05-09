Long Beach Pride Logo Long Beach Pride and LA Metro Partner to Promote Convenient Access to Pride Festival and Parade

Seamless Travel with LA Metro

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Ride with Pride”- Long Beach Pride™ is delighted to announce a special partnership with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) for the upcoming Long Beach Pride Festival and Parade scheduled for May 18 and 19,2024. This collaboration ensures that attendees have convenient and eco-friendly transportation options to join one of the most vibrant and inclusive celebrations in Southern California.

Attendees traveling from Azusa, and other parts of the county can hop on Metro’s A line towards Long Beach and exit 1st Street Station. From there, it's just a 10-minute walk down Ocean Boulevard to the heart of the festivities at Marina Green Park. Metro has many Park & Ride lots servicing the county – parking is just $3.00 per day, payable onsite. Parking at six A line stations between Downtown Los Angeles and Long Beach is free--checkout Metro Parking Planner for more details. For additional information about parking and transportation, the Metro Trip Planner can help you plan your trip to/from the festival.

Festival and Parade Details:

Date: May 18 and 19, 2024

Location: Marina Green Park, Long Beach, CA

Metro Access: A Line, 1st Street Station

Enhanced Pride Experience:

In celebration of Pride Month, LA Metro will wrap several of its buses and trains as part of its Ride with Pride campaign. The buses and trains will be adorned with vibrant Pride themed designs, showcasing its support for the LGBTQIA+ community and enhancing the festive atmosphere for riders.

Join us in celebrating Pride:

We encourage everyone to take advantage of the convenient and sustainable travel options provided by LA Metro and join us at Long Beach Pride. Experience the joy, unity, and diversity of Pride with ease and comfort, starting with your journey there.

About LA Metro:

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is building the most ambitious transportation infrastructure program in the United States and is working to greatly improve mobility through its Vision 2028 Plan. Metro is the lead transportation planning and funding agency for L.A. County and carries more than 900,000 boardings daily on six electric rail lines and 117 bus routes utilizing more than 2,200 low-emission buses.

Stay informed by following Metro on The Source and El Pasajero at metro.net, facebook.com/losangelesmetro, twitter.com/metrolosangeles and twitter.com/metroLAalerts and instagram.com/metrolosangeles.

About Long Beach Pride™:

Long Beach Pride™, a non-profit organization, has been celebrating the LGBTQ+ community since 1984. Known for its annual Pride festival, parade, and teen pride events, we are committed to inclusivity and diversity, fostering a stronger and healthier society. For tickets or other information go to www.longbeachpride.com.