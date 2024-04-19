Long Beach Pride Logo Ivy Queen

Long Beach Pride 2024 Proudly Announces IVY Queen as Sunday Headliner

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Beach Pride™ is honored to announce that the iconic IVY Queen, the Queen of Reggaeton, will headline the Sunday lineup of the 41st annual Long Beach Pride Festival, scheduled for May 19th, 2024. In conjunction with this prestigious announcement, we are pleased to launch general ticket sales, now available from $40.

Tickets Now Available:

General tickets for the Long Beach Pride Festival are now on sale, starting at $40. These tickets grant festival-goers access to a weekend of exuberant celebration, stellar performances, and a welcoming community environment.

Event Date:

Long Beach Pride Festival: May 18th and May 19th, 2024

Long Beach Pride Parade: May 19th, 2024

Sunday Headliner:

IVY Queen, widely recognized as the Queen of Reggaeton, is set to deliver an electrifying performance that captures the essence of Pride. “Her music, celebrated for its compelling narratives and rhythmic vitality, resonates deeply with this year’s theme, ‘The Rhythm of the Rainbow’, emphasizing the cohesive force of music within the LGBTQ+ community and beyond,” stated Tonya Martin, President of Long Beach Pride. “Supporting our community members is essential as their advancement signifies our collective progress,” Martin added.

IVY Queen is a Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, and actress, often hailed as the “Queen of Reggaeton”. She began her career in the mid-1990s and has since become a leading figure in the genre, known for hits like “Quiero Bailar” and “La Vida es Así”. Her music is a vibrant blend of Latin rhythms and reggae influences, characterized by strong, feminist lyrics and a commanding presence that challenges industry norms.

Purchase General Tickets Online:

Do not miss the chance to experience IVY Queen live at Long Beach Pride. Secure your tickets now through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/41st-annual-long-beach-pride-festival-tickets-816143115027 and join us for a memorable celebration of love, diversity, and music.

About Long Beach Pride™:

Since 1984, Long Beach Pride™ has stood as a pillar of support and celebration for the LGBTQ+ community. Through its annual festival and parade, it continues to promote messages of love, acceptance, and pride, creating a space where everyone is welcome.