COMMUNITY LEGAL SERVICES - 2024 FAIR HOUSING SUMMIT
Roger Handberg, US Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, CLS Staff, State Representative Anna Eskamani
Community Legal Services Hosted the 2024 Fair Housing Summit on April 25 with Keynote Speaker Roger Handberg, US Attorney for the Middle District of Florida.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Legal Services’ Fair Housing and Community Development Summit Units hosted the 2024 Fair Housing Summit on April 25, 2024 with the theme “Using Our Past to Better Our Future.” The Summit was held at the Second Harvest Food Bank, 411 Mercy Drive, Orlando, FL 32805.
Each year in April Community Legal Services (CLS) commemorates the 1968 passage of the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits discrimination in housing. Recent trends in discrimination complaints filed with Fair Housing Assistance Programs suggest that members of our community, at all levels, are not sufficiently informed of the housing rights of individuals.
This year’s Summit was filled with intense presentations and panels, featuring innovative and powerful speakers from the Orange County Regional History Museum, Florida Housing Coalition, DataKind, and Suffolk University. Local government administrators, local housing providers, property managers, attorneys, real estate agents, mortgage lenders, non-profits, developers, builders, and fair housing advocates all came together to experience this conference that provided expert education, engagement, and motivated efforts to ensure fair housing for all.
“We are so grateful to our community and our sponsors for supporting this amazing event. Together we will work to ensure housing equity for all!”, said Morgan Cardinal, Managing Attorney Fair Housing Program at Community Legal Services.
We would like to provide special thanks to our Summit sponsors, the Orange County Bar Association Foundation and Regions Bank. Due to this support in our community the Summit was a successful event fueling continued community support for fair housing education and information.
Additional information about the Summit is available at https://www.flfairhousingsummit.com/2024-fair-housing-summit.html.
If you were unable to attend the Summit and want to learn more about fair housing, listen to (Un)Fair Housing Podcast at https://unfairhousingpodcast.podbean.com/ or wherever you listen to podcasts. Like and follow (Un)Fair Housing Podcast for weekly episodes with new stories and guests discussing how fair housing impacts our community.
