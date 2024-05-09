Snacking Innovator Snax-Sational Brands Gets Patriotic With Introduction of USA-Themed Special Edition Packaging

The Patriotic Launch Ahead of The Sweets & Snacks Show Features Candy Pop SNICKERS® and Candy Pop M&M’S® Wrapped in Red, White and Blue

As the innovator in the semi -indulgence segment of the RTE category we are thrilled to bring the Patriotic bag to life for the Summer selling season along with our incredible partner MARS.” — Mike Hagan, CEO, SNAX-Sational Brands

ORLANDO, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release: SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere popcorn brand, inclusive of Cookie Pop, Candy Pop and Cereal Pop, continues retail expansion with the national introduction of a special edition Patriotic themed packaging. Flavors CANDY POP M&M’S Minis® and CANDY POP SNICKERS® just hit shelves nationwide, and will remain in all retailer partners inclusive of grocer, mass retail and convenience store partners such as Walmart, Publix, H.E.B., Meijer, ShopRite and others, plus e-commerce at www.cookiepopcandypop.com, through summer, and phase out following Labor Day back to the signature packaging.

COOKIE POP M&M’S Minis® and CANDY POP SNICKERS® are two of America’s favorite sweet and savory popcorn treat leading flavors, both part of the partnership of Snax-Sational with MARS, now with a red, white, and blue upgrade for Summer! The combination offers consumers the ultimate snacking duo. The exciting packaging is perfect for Summer entertaining from picnicking to beaching, special seasonal occasions like Graduations, Memorial Day, July 4th, Father’s Day and Summer BBQ gatherings.

SNAX-Sational Brands is the leader in the industry as a sweet & savory pioneer, combining delicious signature candy flavors and cookie coatings with low-sodium, non-GMO corn, at only 150 calories per serving, with their popular Cookie Pop, Candy Pop and Cereal Pop flavor offerings. The combination has become the go-to snacking item at both Hollywood premieres, Gen-Z snacking and at-home movie watching for families. Families and friends alike can spend the summer entertaining proudly with the Patriotic packaging toll out.

SNAX-Sational Brands Group premiere popcorn brands, COOKIE POP, CANDY POP and CEREAL POP’s additional flavor profiles are available online www.cookiepopcandypop.com and also include CANDY POP TWIX®, CANDY POP SNICKERS®, CANDY POP M&M’S Minis®, CANDY POP BUTTERFINGER®, COOKIE POP made with NUTTER BUTTER® cookie pieces and CEREAL POP made with FRUITY PEBBLES® cereal and COCOA PEBBLES® cereal.

About Cookie Pop, Candy Pop and Cereal Pop:

SNAX-Sational Brands’ established premiere power duo COOKIE POP and CANDY POP, continues to be an innovative popcorn snacking leader combining everyone’s favorite things; ready-to-eat popcorn featuring America’s cookie and candy favorites, yielding the perfect, must-have snack creation, and recently adding CEREAL POP to their portfolio. The better-for-you-snack is made 100% in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium and only 150 calories per serving. The popular, low-calorie, cookie or candy-coated line was named a “Top 20 Snack” by Buzzfeed and continues to garner attention amongst consumers, media and celebrities, from Cardi B., Lance Bass, David Dobrik, Joey King, Victoria Justice, Kourtney Kardashian, Mario Lopez, Kevin Hart, Lucy Hale.

Additionally, SNAX-sational Brands is a proud supporter of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation Children’s Hospital Network nationwide. (www.ryanfoundation.org). The Seacrest Studios make it possible for children and teens to get behind the camera and mic to develop, star and interact in original TV and radio programming during their hospital stays, as well as provide entertainment to families and patients of the Children’s Hospitals that are there for care.

Follow @CookiePop_CandyPop #CookiePop #CandyPop #CerealPop on social media for news and updates, and visit the brand’s website inclusive of their e-commerce shop online at www.cookiepopcandypop.com

Find Cookie Pop and Candy Pop at the annual Sweets & Snacks Show taking placed May 13-16, Booth # 20028