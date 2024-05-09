Magnetic Products, Inc. Draws Inspiration from Its Midwest Roots in Brand Refresh
The company announces a refreshed logo, brand promise, and visual identity to reflect its customer-first culture.
When you choose to do business with Magnetic Products, Inc. – you’re choosing practicality and resourcefulness, integrity, and authenticity; that’s just who we are.”HIGHLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnetic Products, Inc. today unveiled a refreshed brand, including an updated logo and brand promise, as part of a months-long initiative. Starting today, the company will combine its offerings into one simple statement - “Engineered Metal Control Solutions” - to better reflect what it does: design and manufacture industrial magnetic separation and material handling solutions for the food and bulk processing, and metal forming industries, respectively.
— Kyle Rhodes, Executive Vice President, Magnetic Products, Inc
At the same time as the company has simplified how it describes its products, it has also simplified its promise to customers. In a market flooded with companies posturing for the position of “global leader”, Magnetic Products, Inc. has gone a different route and promises simply to provide “Practical Guidance and Uncompromising Service”.
True to its Midwest roots, the family-owned company embraces an authentic voice and a promise to be there for the industries it serves – whether they are customers or not.
“When you talk to us, we aren’t going to try to sell you a piece of equipment just because we have your attention,” says Kyle Rhodes, Executive Vice President at Magnetic Products, Inc. “Even if you come to us looking for equipment, we are going to take the time to understand your application and the challenges you’re facing to know if a new piece of equipment will even help. We would rather help you fix a process – even if that means we don’t make a sale - than sell you a product you don’t need.”
He continues, “We are in the business of protecting the food supply and helping manufacturers improve their processes. We do that by combining our experience and curiosity with site visits and open dialogue so that we can understand customer processes and offer practical guidance – if we sell a product too, that’s great, but that’s never been our primary objective.”
Director of Sales and Marketing, Kris Tennyson, adds, “Don’t get us wrong, our products are great. We have talented engineers and skilled tradespeople designing and building our equipment. We have a full R&D department creating new products that approach metal control in entirely new ways - but our customers come to us because they need someone to help them solve an application in their plant, not because they want to buy a specific product from a specific company. They trust us, and they know we care.”
The refreshed brand promise allows Magnetic Products, Inc. staff in all areas to feel connected to the company’s mission and reaffirm their commitment to the long-held corporate values—Excellence in the Ordinary, PhD in Customer Service, and No Red Tape, among others.
“This refresh isn’t us trying to plan for a future state – we’ve been living and breathing these values for more than 40 years – we’re just putting them front and center. When you choose to do business with Magnetic Products, Inc. – you’re choosing practicality and resourcefulness, integrity, and authenticity; that’s just who we are,” concludes Kyle.
Meredith Newman
MPI - Magnetic Products, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Magnetic Products Inc. Corporate Brand Video - Practical Guidance. Uncompromising Service.