G&L Launches Playout Solution for German Public Broadcasters Using Components Built with the Norsk Media SDK

G&L will be demonstrating G&L Playout Manager at ANGACOM in Cologne, Germany, May 14-16, 2024

COLOGNE, GERMANY, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G&L today announced the first deployments of its innovative G&L Playout Manager, a state-of-the-art, multi-tenant platform designed to transform live streaming event management for OTT delivery. This managed service employs the Norsk Media SDK from id3as in its key component, the Compositor, enhancing the integration of HTML5 overlays with video signals for seamless broadcast-quality streams.

The first deployments are going to be with two large German public broadcasters, including the well-known Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR).

Innovative Modular Approach Using “Molecule and Atom” Concept

The Playout Manager utilizes a unique "Molecules and Atoms" framework, which allows flexibility and scalability in live production environments. Each component, or "atom," such as the Graphics Manager, Compositor, and Channel Manager, can be individually configured. This modular approach enables customers to tailor the platform according to their specific needs, resulting in a customized "molecule."

The full list of components, a.k.a. “atoms”:

• Graphics Manager - This component allows users to create graphical overlays that are combined with the video stream via the Compositor.

• Compositor - Built with the Norsk Media SDK, this component takes multiple audiovisual (AV) inputs and graphics overlays, merges them into a single stream, and transcodes them into a unified mezzanine output. This is a crucial part of the workflow.

• Channel Manager - This component serves as an organizational layer to manage available resources of the infrastructure.

• Distributor - This component features a UI control layer built on top of transcoding services.

• Access Manager - This module manages user rights, roles and groups and handles authorization for applications and user-authentication

Soon to be added is a Distribution Encoder component, also built with the Norsk Media SDK.

Deployment Flexibility and Robust Functionality

G&L’s Playout Manager can be deployed on customer's premises, in private clouds, or in hosted environments, offering unparalleled flexibility and integration capabilities while providing broadcast-grade functionality. It can also be deployed in a G&L-provided cloud environment or on G&L-owned hardware, powered by the powerful Audio Visual Processing Unit (AVPU).

“Our broadcasting customers need modular, flexible tools that integrate well into their complex IT infrastructure, including container orchestration with Kubernetes, Single-Sign-On, IT security requirements, monitoring, reporting, and 24x7 operations. With Norsk, we have all the media processing needs covered, and can focus on the business logic instead” says Alexander Leschinsky, Co-Founder and CEO of G&L.

“We are really excited to see G&L building solutions such as this Playout Manager with Norsk. They are a fantastic partner and have really grasped how Norsk enables them to concentrate on delivering a compelling customer experience and capability, while Norsk takes care of the media ‘heavy lifting’,” says Adrian Roe, CEO of id3as.

First Deployment: Two Large European Public Broadcasters

The first deployment of the Playout Manager is currently undergoing testing with two large European public broadcasters, including the well-known Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR). Early feedback has highlighted a significant improvement over previous systems, particularly in user interface design and stream management, due to its modern and intuitive layout.

Future Plans and Enhancements

Looking ahead, G&L plans to expand the use of NORSK technology in the Distribution Encoder component that will enhance the G&L AVPU with encoding and transcoding functionality. The Compositor will continue to leverage the Norsk MediaSDK for merging HTML5 graphic overlays and video signals into a unified stream, ensuring high-quality outputs for broadcast.

G&L will be exhibiting at ANGACOM, demonstrating their AVPU and Playout Manager in Hall 7, Booth # B40. The well-known DACH-region event will be taking place at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany from May 14-16.

About G&L

G&L Systemhaus: All your streaming needs under one roof. G&L enables you to easily deliver audio and video content – live & on-demand, on-prem, in the cloud & hybrid. With our technical powerhouse trusted by Europe's largest broadcasters, leading events and government entities for the last two decades, our friendly and international team attentively manage your services with 24/7 support. G&L is committed to making digital media processing and delivery efficient and sustainable. We are the perfect partner to help you build and maintain a reliable and eco-friendly streaming setup. For more information, visit https://www.gl-systemhaus.de/en.

About Norsk by id3as

Since 2010, id3as has built custom video workflows for some of the world's leading broadcasters and enterprise firms including DAZN, Notified, and Arqiva. id3as' solutions are self-healing and "good on a bad day," continuing to run even when cloud providers or on-prem servers fail. id3as’ flagship product, Norsk Media server, offers a low-code SDK for building live streaming workflows (multiple sources, multiple outputs, and a variety of transformations in between, including picture-in-picture, browser overlays, automated transcription, etc.) in just a few lines of code, and the new Norsk Studio is a no-code interface built on top of the SDK that provides a GUI for prototyping and building custom, production-ready worfklows. For more information, visit https://norsk.video