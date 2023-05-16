id3as to Launch Norsk, a Low-Code Live Streaming Software Development Kit, at Streaming Media East

Norsk allows customers to reduce time to market by focusing on their core business rather than the complexities of video processing and infrastructure.

Norsk represents a new approach to live streaming, one where developers don’t need to be experts in video technology to build dynamic, custom workflows” — Dr. Adrian Roe, CEO, id3as

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- id3as, a leader in highly scalable, highly reliable live streaming workflows, will release Norsk, its new low-code, high-power live streaming software development kit, at Streaming Media East in Boston on May 18, 2023.

Norsk empowers developers to build and deploy dynamic, custom live streaming solutions faster and more efficiently than ever before. The toolkit’s low-code approach dramatically reduces the complexity and time required to develop custom live streaming workflows, enabling users to focus on creativity and innovation. It’s perfect for broadcasters, sports leagues, large enterprises—anyone who needs a robust, rock-solid live streaming platform custom-tailored to their own unique requirements.

Norsk delivers low-code, high-power, no compromise capabilities:

1. Low code: A simplified development process allows you to create customized live streaming solutions with just a few lines of code.

2. High power: Rich streaming capabilities support low-latency, high-quality live streaming experiences including picture-in-picture, HTML overlays, and source switching. With Norsk, you can react to changing circumstances and change your workflow at a moment’s notice without having to stop your event and rebuild.

3. Reliability: Norsk builds on id3as’ track record of solutions that are “good on a bad day.” Norsk is self-healing, so that if a server or cloud region fails, your viewers won’t miss a thing.

4. Scalability: Norsk can run on-prem or in the cloud, and supports as many concurrent live events as you need to deliver.

5. Comprehensive documentation and support: Extensive resources to guide users through the development process and provide ongoing assistance for optimal performance.

“Norsk represents a new approach to live streaming, one where developers don’t need to be experts in video technology to build dynamic, custom workflows” says Dr. Adrian Roe, CEO of id3as. “For instance, a simple RTMP to WebRTC converter requires only 4 lines of code, while a multi-camera switcher with SDI, SRT, and TS inputs requires only 8 lines of code. Your full-fledged media process is likely to be only dozens, or at most hundreds, of lines of simple-to-maintain code.” Roe will deliver a keynote address called “Live Streaming Pitfalls and How to Avoid Them” at Streaming Media East on May 18.

Norsk is already being deployed by several partners, including G&L (Geißendörfer & Leschinsky GmbH), a systems integrator based in Germany that works with the country’s leading broadcasters. “We are best known for our tailor-made, multi-cloud, energy-efficient live streaming workflows,” says Alexander Leschinsky, Co-Founder and Managing Director at G&L, who likened the power of Norsk to that of Thor's mythical hammer. “Norsk is the Mjölnir of our media processing pipelines and helps us to build quickly and reliably.”

To learn more about Norsk and see it in action, visit id3as at booth 203 at Streaming Media East at the Westin Copley Place in Boston on May 18-19, 2023. Demo accounts with a time-limited trial of Norsk are available at norsk.video.

About id3as

For more than 12 years, id3as has been building custom live streaming workflows for customers including DAZN, Arqiva, Notified, Stats Perform, and Edgio. id3as is the pioneer of Advanced Video Pipelines, carrier-grade virtualized software that delivers five 9s availability.

