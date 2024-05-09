InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Identification System for Locating Vehicles in Large and Busy Parking Lots
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gail R. of Central Islip, NY is the creator of Find My Car, a telescopic flag installed on a vehicle designed to help people identify their vehicle in busy, large, and/or unfamiliar parking lots. The device is held in place by the vehicle window or door and features an LED light and decorative flag that work in conjunction to easily visualize the vehicle’s location. Each flag can be extended three to four feet in length, elevating it above the vehicle.
There can be an integrated LED light on the base that illuminates the flag during lowlight hours. Before leaving his or her vehicle, the user will attach the flag to easily identify the vehicle’s location when they return. The telescopic pole and flag can be constructed using weather resistant material. The flags may be available in different sizes, colors, and styles to customize its look. Users can customize and personalize their flags to conveniently identify their vehicles from a distance without having to spend time looking around or trying to remember where they parked. While serving as a general reminder for any vehicle owner, the flags can be especially useful for those with short-term memory issues due to injury, surgery, and other conditions.
Currently available devices and tools to locate vehicles in busy parking lots are typically tied to the vehicle itself. Key fob locators, Bluetooth trackers, smartphone apps, etc. require technology to function—if a person is left without their cell phone or their key fob, they will be unable to easily identify their vehicle’s location. Some parking facilities, especially larger ones like airports or shopping malls, have implemented parking lot navigation systems. These systems use digital signage, kiosks, or smartphone apps to guide users to available parking spaces and help them remember where they parked. However, these systems can still be ineffective at offering assistance.
The Find My Car flag offers a simple and convenient option to locate a vehicle while offering unique customization that can further assist with identification. The combination of its unique and innovative design and the versatile LED light system would help anyone trying to locate their vehicle in a busy parking lot, especially at night.
Gail filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Find My Car product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Find My Car can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
