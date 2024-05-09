InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Smaller, More Ergonomic Inhaler For Easy Access During Emergencies
EINPresswire.com/ --
Sandra G. of Paducah, KY is the creator of the Inhaler, an ergonomic inhaler designed as a smaller, reusable inhaler for asthma patients, COPD patients, and any other people that require an inhaler. The device is small, lightweight, and can be refilled with medication as needed. The new design is more convenient and allows the owner to place the inhaler in their pocket, bag, or purse without taking up much space.
The design is comprised of a rectangular shape resembling a vape that is inline versus an L-shape. The device is refillable with a medication cartridge or can be comprised of a disposable plastic material depending on the situation. The sleek design will require a piston type action to convert the liquid inside of the base to a vaporized state. The device works and looks like a vape but is for medical purposes only. This new inhaler offers significant convenience for anyone who needs quick and easy access to medication to assist with asthma attacks or other breathing-related ailments.
The market for inhalers is closely tied to the prevalence of respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and allergies. As these conditions continue to affect millions of people globally, there is a steady demand for innovative inhaler solutions that offer better efficacy, convenience, and patient outcomes. Compliance with safety, efficacy, and quality standards is essential for market acceptance and commercial success.
The inhaler market is competitive, with pharmaceutical companies and device manufacturers striving to differentiate their products through features like portability, dose counters, dose indicators, and environmental sustainability. Factors such as ease of use, portability, minimal side effects, affordability, and compatibility with specific medications can also heavily influence patient choices and adherence to prescribed treatments. The Inhaler product offers an innovative and versatile solution to maintaining easy access to medication—the smaller and more ergonomic design fits conveniently in backpacks, purses, and much more.
Sandra filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Inhaler product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Inhaler can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Sandra G. of Paducah, KY is the creator of the Inhaler, an ergonomic inhaler designed as a smaller, reusable inhaler for asthma patients, COPD patients, and any other people that require an inhaler. The device is small, lightweight, and can be refilled with medication as needed. The new design is more convenient and allows the owner to place the inhaler in their pocket, bag, or purse without taking up much space.
The design is comprised of a rectangular shape resembling a vape that is inline versus an L-shape. The device is refillable with a medication cartridge or can be comprised of a disposable plastic material depending on the situation. The sleek design will require a piston type action to convert the liquid inside of the base to a vaporized state. The device works and looks like a vape but is for medical purposes only. This new inhaler offers significant convenience for anyone who needs quick and easy access to medication to assist with asthma attacks or other breathing-related ailments.
The market for inhalers is closely tied to the prevalence of respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and allergies. As these conditions continue to affect millions of people globally, there is a steady demand for innovative inhaler solutions that offer better efficacy, convenience, and patient outcomes. Compliance with safety, efficacy, and quality standards is essential for market acceptance and commercial success.
The inhaler market is competitive, with pharmaceutical companies and device manufacturers striving to differentiate their products through features like portability, dose counters, dose indicators, and environmental sustainability. Factors such as ease of use, portability, minimal side effects, affordability, and compatibility with specific medications can also heavily influence patient choices and adherence to prescribed treatments. The Inhaler product offers an innovative and versatile solution to maintaining easy access to medication—the smaller and more ergonomic design fits conveniently in backpacks, purses, and much more.
Sandra filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Inhaler product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Inhaler can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com