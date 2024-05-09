InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Sifter Bucket for Clearing Sand and Soil of Trash and Unwanted Debris
Lynn P. of Aitkin, MN is the creator of the Sand and Soil Sifter Bucket, a sifting system designed to remove debris from sand while leaving the clean sand behind. The system is attached to a skid steer or other machinery, allowing the machinery bucket to scoop up sand and shake it to collect debris while sand falls back to the ground. The screen bucket can be attached to any skid steer for sifting to clean beaches and other areas with fine sand or dirt. The bucket device picks up the sand and lets only the sand fall through, thereby allowing debris to remain in the bucket.
Small holes throughout the attachment allow sand to pass through but retain debris larger than 3/8” to 1/2" in size, like cigarette butts, larger rocks, twigs, and various other debris. The small holes can be comprised of welded wire with 1/2" diamond shaped openings or smaller openings that could be utilized in dry sand and loose soil. The bucket can be simply shaken by the user to let the sand fall through. This screen bucket works excellent with the top 3-5 inches of a sand surface such as a beach area. The bucket also can work deeper if being used to screen a specific work area. Ultimately, the sifting bucket saves considerable time and effort for anyone cleaning beaches or other sandy areas.
Several products and methods are currently available for sifting sand on beaches to remove trash and debris. Specialized machines designed to sift and clean beaches efficiently come in various sizes and configurations, from small walk-behind machines to large tractor-mounted models. Beach cleaning machines typically use a combination of screens, rakes, and conveyor belts to sift through sand and separate debris like plastic, glass, seaweed, and other waste. Simple handheld tools like sifters, shovels, and rakes are commonly used by volunteers and beach cleaners to manually sift through sand and remove small debris items like cigarette butts, bottle caps, and plastic fragments. While these tools may be less efficient for large-scale cleaning, they are valuable for targeted cleanups and community efforts.
Each of these products and methods has its advantages and are suitable for different scales of beach cleaning operations. The choice of equipment depends on factors such as the size of the beach, the amount of debris present, available resources, and environmental considerations. The Sand and Soil Sifter Bucket offers an innovative and versatile product that would significantly contribute to these markets, increasing manufacturer profits with a new and unique tool.
Lynn filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Sand and Soil Sifter Bucket product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Sand and Soil Sifter Bucket can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
