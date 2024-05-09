Salonspa Connection Launches New Business Brokerage Service for Salon Industry

Overland Park, KS – Salonspa Connection, a leading provider of solutions for the salon industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new business brokerage service as of January 2024. Specializing in the salon industry, Salonspa Connection offers a range of services designed to facilitate the buying and selling of salons, spas, and barber shops across the United States.

With the introduction of its business brokerage service, Salonspa Connection now provides salon/spa/barber owners with three convenient ways to sell their businesses. Owners can opt for a DIY listing, where they handle the sale themselves, or choose from flexible consulting options and a-la-carte seller services. Alternatively, they can take advantage of Salonspa Connection’s full brokerage service, allowing them to sit back and relax while the experts handle the entire process.

“We are thrilled to expand our offerings to include business brokerage services tailored specifically to the needs of the salon industry,” said Susan Wos of Salonspa Connection. “With our extensive experience and expertise in the field, we are confident that our new service will provide salon/spa/barber owners with the support and resources they need to navigate the sale process seamlessly.”

Salonspa Connection’s business brokerage service aims to streamline the buying and selling process for salon industry businesses, offering personalized assistance and guidance every step of the way. For more information about Salonspa Connection and its new business brokerage service, visit https://salonspaconnection.com/ or contact Susan@salonspaconnection.com.

About Salonspa Connection:

Salonspa Connection is a niche business that caters to the salon industry, offering a range of solutions for salon, spa, and barber shop owners. With a focus on providing personalized service and expert guidance, Salonspa Connection helps clients buy and sell businesses with confidence and ease.

Name: Susan Wos

Business: Salonspa Connection

Phone: 913-667-4866

Email: Susan@salonspaconnection.com

Website URL: https://salonspaconnection.com/

https://salonspaconnection.com/salons-for-sale/

https://salonspaconnection.com/sell-a-salon-business/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/salonspa-connection-launches-new-business-brokerage-service-for-salon-industry/

About Salonspa Connection

Salonspa Connection started as a pen and paper, personal matchmaking service in Kansas City. Salon pros knew Susan could personally help them find that great fit. This was accomplished by providing recommendations to owners across the city and beyond. The demand for representation & marketing in salon ownership provided an opportunity to help on a larger scale.

Contact Salonspa Connection

913-667-4866

Website: https://salonspaconnection.com/