Ergode’s Wellness Brand Kozi Featured on CBS Morning Show, Highlighting Aromatherapy Products
KOZI, an Ergode wellness brand, shines on CBS Morning Show with its premium aromatherapy wraps, showcasing commitment to enhancing global wellness.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exceptional showcase of aromatherapy products, KOZI, a premier brand under the umbrella of brands owned by Ergode, gained significant attention through its recent feature on the renowned CBS Morning Show in the USA. This segment not only spotlighted KOZI's commitment to fostering wellness and relaxation but also reinforced Ergode's pivotal role in scaling brands for global recognition in the digital commerce domain.
KOZI's aromatherapy wraps, celebrated for enhancing sleep quality and excelling in alleviating muscle pain, go beyond simple relaxation. Leveraging the calming effects of aromatherapy, these products intensify meditational benefits and emotional stability, offering an effective remedy for stress. This focus on comprehensive wellness underlines the brand's dedication to creating products that support overall well-being.
The CBS Morning Show's deal segment served as a pivotal platform for KOZI, allowing it to showcase its dedication to producing quality aromatherapy products. By offering special discounts during the segment, KOZI not only expanded its reach but also highlighted the accessibility and efficacy of its products to a broader audience.
"We are beyond excited for KOZI's feature on such a distinguished platform as the CBS Morning Show. This milestone not only highlights KOZI's exceptional range of products but also underscores Ergode's commitment to empowering our brands to achieve global recognition," an Ergode spokesperson expressed. "Our relentless pursuit of growth, value creation, and fostering a culture of innovation remains at the core of our mission, for our team and the brands we champion."
With over 15 years at the helm of ecommerce evolution, Ergode has cemented its status as a digital commerce juggernaut, excelling in processing over 5 million orders annually and achieving bestseller status on leading platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, and eBay. Its strategic vision in fostering partnerships and acquisitions has established Ergode as a beacon of innovation and leadership in the e-commerce space. This foundational strength allows Ergode to effectively scale brands like KOZI, ensuring their resonance with customers across digital spaces and regions.
The CBS Morning Show feature stands as a testament to Ergode's successful strategy in brand elevation.
Watch KOZI's feature on the CBS Morning Show here: Click Here
About Ergode
Ergode is at the forefront of ecommerce acceleration and brand aggregation, specializing in the development of dynamic D2C and digital-first businesses. Boasting over 15 years of experience, Ergode's strategic acquisitions and partnerships have propelled companies into global brand status.
For more information, visit http://www.ergode.com.
About KOZI
An esteemed Ergode brand, KOZI is dedicated to crafting all-natural, hot, and cold aromatherapy wraps aimed at alleviating muscle pain, enhancing sleep, relieving stress, and improving circulation. Prioritizing quality craftsmanship and natural ingredients, KOZI's products deliver consistent comfort and relief, promoting ergonomic health and deep relaxation. For more information, visit http://www.koziwellness.com.
Corporate Communications
Ergode Inc.
+1 858-414-1379
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Watch KOZI's feature on the CBS Morning Show