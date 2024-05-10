Fab Glass and Mirror Recognized Among America's Fastest-Growing Companies in Financial Times (FT) Rankings 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fab Glass and Mirror Recognized Among America's Fastest-Growing Companies in Financial Times (FT) Rankings for the 5th Consecutive Time
Fab Glass and Mirror, a leading online glass and mirror retailer, got listed in Financial Times Rankings.
The 2024 FT rankings were compiled with Satistica’s assistance, a US-based research company that ranks businesses based on their compound annual growth rate.
"At Fab Glass and Mirror, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what's possible," said Ahmed Mady, CEO of Fab Glass and Mirror." He further added, "When we began, a lot of people didn't think we could sell glass online. But we kept working hard and never gave up, and now we're not only doing better than expected but we're also listed in the Financial Times rankings for the fifth consecutive time."
Fab Glass and Mirror was established with the mission of revolutionizing the online glass market and ensuring damage-free delivery. Over time, it expanded its focus to support the industry as a whole, introducing dedicated offerings aimed at assisting small-scale glass sellers. This commitment reflects Fab Glass and Mirror's dedication to fostering growth and innovation in the sector.
From customizable to readymade glass and mirror products, Fab Glass and Mirror offers an extensive selection of products tailored to meet the diverse needs of its discerning clientele.
“When you are at such a stage, it’s your responsibility to serve the community. And we’ve been doing it for years. With our Pro Partner program, we help glass retailers and contractors get the most out of their projects. They can buy glass and mirror products in bulk without paying 100% upfront. Other exclusive benefits include job site delivery, special pricing on bulk orders, and dedicated support”
Fab Glass and Mirror has been the true industry leader when it comes to delivering quality glass and mirror products nationwide.
One of the online glass industry pioneers made it possible to shop for customized glass online. The company also has a dedicated shower door team that offers customized shower door solutions to a vast majority.
For more information about Fab Glass and Mirror, please get in touch with their support team:
Fab Glass and Mirror
Fab Glass and Mirror, a leading online glass and mirror retailer, got listed in Financial Times Rankings.
The 2024 FT rankings were compiled with Satistica’s assistance, a US-based research company that ranks businesses based on their compound annual growth rate.
"At Fab Glass and Mirror, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what's possible," said Ahmed Mady, CEO of Fab Glass and Mirror." He further added, "When we began, a lot of people didn't think we could sell glass online. But we kept working hard and never gave up, and now we're not only doing better than expected but we're also listed in the Financial Times rankings for the fifth consecutive time."
Fab Glass and Mirror was established with the mission of revolutionizing the online glass market and ensuring damage-free delivery. Over time, it expanded its focus to support the industry as a whole, introducing dedicated offerings aimed at assisting small-scale glass sellers. This commitment reflects Fab Glass and Mirror's dedication to fostering growth and innovation in the sector.
From customizable to readymade glass and mirror products, Fab Glass and Mirror offers an extensive selection of products tailored to meet the diverse needs of its discerning clientele.
“When you are at such a stage, it’s your responsibility to serve the community. And we’ve been doing it for years. With our Pro Partner program, we help glass retailers and contractors get the most out of their projects. They can buy glass and mirror products in bulk without paying 100% upfront. Other exclusive benefits include job site delivery, special pricing on bulk orders, and dedicated support”
Fab Glass and Mirror has been the true industry leader when it comes to delivering quality glass and mirror products nationwide.
One of the online glass industry pioneers made it possible to shop for customized glass online. The company also has a dedicated shower door team that offers customized shower door solutions to a vast majority.
For more information about Fab Glass and Mirror, please get in touch with their support team:
Fab Glass and Mirror
Fab Glass and Mirror
888-474-2221
support@fabglassandmirror.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other