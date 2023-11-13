Fab Glass and Mirror to Showcase their products line up at the 2023 Boutique Design New York (BDNY) Conference
The event is said to take place on November 12-11-2023 at the JACOB K. JAVITS CENTER – NYC.WESTERVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATE, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fab Glass and Mirror, a leading provider of customized glass and mirror products, is thrilled to announce its participation in this year's Boutique Design New York (BDNY) conference, scheduled to take place in New York City.
Fab Glass and Mirror is all set to showcase its premium custom-cut glass and mirror solutions at BDNY, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality products for interior designers, contractors, and architects.
The BDNY conference, a premier event in the hospitality design industry, provides a platform for professionals to explore innovative products and trends.
Fab Glass and Mirror, known for its customized glass and mirror solutions, eagerly anticipates connecting with industry experts and showcasing its offerings.
Ahmad Mady, CEO of Fab Glass and Mirror, expressed enthusiasm about the company's participation, stating, "We are excited to be part of BDNY, an event that aligns with our values of delivering excellence in design. Our focus on providing top-tier, tailor-made glass and mirror solutions continues to drive our success, and BDNY is an ideal stage to share our commitment with the industry."
The company is really excited about their Pro Partner program. Under the Pro Partner program, Fab Glass and Mirror extends exclusive benefits to interior designers, contractors, and architects.
This includes attractive discounts on bulk purchases, priority support, job site delivery, a Net30 payment option, one click ordering system ensuring a seamless experience for professional partners.
Fab Glass and Mirror's presence at BDNY signifies a commitment to staying at the forefront of design trends and collaborating with industry professionals. The Pro Partner program, spearheaded by Mr. Mady, emphasizes the company's dedication to fostering strong relationships within the design and architecture community.
"We believe in offering not just products but solutions that elevate design projects. BDNY is a significant platform for us to engage with professionals who share our passion for innovation and quality," added Ahmad Mady.
Fab Glass and Mirror invites attendees to explore its booth at BDNY, where the team will showcase an array of customizable glass and mirror products designed to meet the unique requirements of hospitality projects.
