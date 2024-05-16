Dr. Arnita Fowler Spearheads Movement to Update Missing Person Reporting System: Signed into law by New York State
Dr. Arnita Fowler's tireless fight to update the national reporting system for missing persons approved by New York State legislature.
After years of hard work and tireless advocacy, the NY state Senate agrees that the system for reporting missing person's needed to be updated.”BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Arnita Fowler, author, activist, is a trailblazing advocate for missing people. She has fought tirelessly to establish a national standardized reporting process for missing loved ones, specifically adults, regardless of age. Currently, we do not have a uniform process for reporting loved ones between the ages of 21-65 should they go missing. She has made significant strides in her mission to improve the system for those who are missing because of her own heart-wrenching personal experience.
— Dr. Arnita Fowler
"After years of hard work and tireless advocacy, the NY state Senate agrees that the system for reporting missing person's needed to be updated," Dr. Arnita Fowler. Her successful efforts in New York State led to the passing of legislative Bill Number S6437A, known as, LaMont Dottin’s Law, named for her son. S6437A is a Bill requiring police agencies to take reports of missing adults whenever the adult is reported to be missing. Dr. Fowler is seeking for similar legislation in cities and states with forward thinking leaders such as Atlanta, Georgia, with Mayor Andre Dickens and Governor Brian Kemp; Baltimore, Maryland, with Mayor Brandon Scott and Governor Wes Moore; Chicago, Illinois, with Mayor Brandon Johnson and Governor JB Pritzker; Miami, Florida, with Mayor Francis Suarez and Governor Ronald D. DeSantis; and, Washington, DC, with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Her activism has garnered national attention and she is now working to duplicate and expand the LaMont Dottin Law as a national requirement with aspirations to influence policy at the federal level in the US Congress. Dr. Fowler would like her Congressman, Steny Hoyer, to champion the legislation and is seeking support from the Biden Administration to get a Bill signed into law.
After the devastating loss of her son, Dr. Fowler created the LaMont Dottin Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization in honor of her son. To raise awareness about the importance of updating the missing persons alert system, Dr. Fowler has organized a "Walk of Hope" event on May 25th at the Woodrow Wilson Bridge Trail, Fort Washington, MD 20744, to give families of missing persons hope and encouragement. The foundation stands as a symbol of hope and encouragement while letting the families of the missing know that they are not alone and their loved ones are not forgotten. She is seeking support from sneaker companies such as Puma, Nike, New Balance, Adidas, and others to support the Foundation's efforts advocating for the missing.
In furtherance of her cause, Dr. Fowler is directing the proceeds from her book, "Leadership is a Choice: A Time to Lead and a Time to Leave". Proceeds from the book sales will go to the LaMont Dottin Foundation. Supporters can obtain a copy of the book from Amazon, https://www.amazon.com/Leadership-Choice-Time-Lead-Leave/dp/B0D16SP1D7. The book stands as a testament to her strength to lead with resilience and her tireless advocacy to effect positive change in society.
Dr. Arnita Fowler's dedication to improving the missing persons alert system exemplifies the power of one individual’s initiative and advocacy to drive meaningful change and public policy. Her ongoing efforts serve as an inspiration to others and highlight the importance of the power of everyone who makes up a community and addressing critical issues affecting our society.
Ian Campbell
Manchester Global Solutions, Inc.
+1 202-709-3354
ian.campbellhrmc@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Dr. Fowler, Lamott Dottin Foundation, Missing Person's