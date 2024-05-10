Active Geofencing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Active Geofencing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Active Geofencing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the active geofencing market size is predicted to reach $3.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%.

The growth in the active geofencing market is due to the growing adoption of mobile devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest active geofencing market share. Major players in the active geofencing market include Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co., Microsoft Corporation, AT&T Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

Active Geofencing Market Segments

• By Type: Fixed, Mobile

• By Component: Hardware, Services, Software

• By Communication Technology: Cellular, Global Positioning System (GPS), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

• By Organization Size: Large-Scale Businesses, Small-Scale And Medium-Scale Businesses

• By Geography: The global active geofencing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Active geofencing is a location-based technology that establishes virtual barriers or 'geofences' around certain geographic locations that trigger specific actions or notifications when a mobile device or asset enters or exits the defined area in real-time. This form of geofencing allows operators to push ads or customize messages directly to users when a device enters a specific geographical area.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Active Geofencing Market Characteristics

3. Active Geofencing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Active Geofencing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Active Geofencing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Active Geofencing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Active Geofencing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

