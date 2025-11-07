Sustainable Plastic Packaging Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Sustainable Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market?

Over recent years, the market size of sustainable plastic packaging has seen significant growth. The industry is projected to expand from a value of $115.62 billion in 2024 to $124.07 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The remarkable growth observed in the historic period can be credited to factors including environmental consciousness, legislative pressures, the demands of consumers, corporate sustainability targets, and cost-effectiveness.

In the forthcoming years, the market size of sustainable plastic packaging is projected to witness fast-paced growth. The market is anticipated to reach $183.27 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This growth during the forecast period is primarily due to factors such as expansion of e-commerce, infrastructure investment in recycling, increased consumer awareness, innovations in sustainable packaging and breakthroughs in sustainable materials. The trend forecasts for this period include the use of biodegradable plastics, recyclable packaging solutions, initiatives towards plastic reduction, innovative materials and intelligent packaging techniques.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market?

The sustainable plastic packaging market is predicted to experience growth owing to the rising adoption of such eco-friendly packaging materials across various industries. The affordability, lightness, and recyclability or reusability of sustainable plastic make it an attractive packaging solution for many industries. For example, Plastic Packaging Tax (PPT) figures from the Department HM Revenue& Customs reveal that the taxable portion of plastic packaging rose from 41% in 2022-2023 to 42% in 2023-2024. Such a significant reduction in the use of plastic materials is spurring demand for sustainable packaging, which in turn is fuelling the expansion of the sustainable plastic packaging market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market?

Major players in the Sustainable Plastic Packaging include:

• Amcor Ltd

• Sonoco Products Company

• Huhtamaki OYJ

• WestRock Company

• Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

• Mondi plc

• Tetra Laval International SA.

• BASF SE

• DS Smith Plc

• Genpack LLC

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market?

The key players involved in the sustainable plastic packaging sector are concentrating on crafting unique products like polyolefin to achieve a decrease in the overall product weight. Polyolefin, comprising predominantly of polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), is a kind of polymer extracted from olefin (alkene) monomers, which is famed for its durability, versatility and wide-ranging use in multiple industries. As an illustration, in March of 2024, Repsol, a global multi-energy establishment rooted in Spain, debuted Repsol Reciclex- a sustainable polyolefin used in the production of the latest lubricant containers. This development emphasizes on the production of environmentally-friendly polyolefins that incorporate recyclable materials, designed especially for packaging purposes. It primarily utilizes mechanically recycled post-consumer plastic, leading to a significant reduction of environmental damage caused by packaging in numerous industries, with a particular emphasis on lubricants. The progressive utilization of recycled substance in its products supports Repsol Reciclex's promotion of the circular economy, contributing to waste diminution and decreased carbon footprints. This range seamlessly dovetails with Repsol's wider sustainability goals, highlighting the firm’s devotion to avant-garde approaches and the judicious use of resources.

What Segments Are Covered In The Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Report?

The sustainable plastic packagingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Packaging Type: Rigid, Flexible, Industrial

2) By Packaging Format: Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging

3) By Process: Recyclable, Reusable, Biodegradable

4) By End-Use Sector: Food And Beverage, Personal Care, Healthcare, Other End-Use Sectors

Subsegments:

1) By Rigid: Bottles and Jars, Containers and Tubs, Trays and Boxes

2) By Flexible: Pouches and Bags, Films and Wraps, Laminated Packaging

3) By Industrial: Pallets and Crates, Bulk Containers, Drums and IBCs

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the top spot in the sustainable plastic packaging market and is predicted to continue its rapid growth. The market report on sustainable plastic packaging encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

