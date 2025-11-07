Comprehensive Report on the Synthetic Gypsum Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Synthetic Gypsum Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Synthetic Gypsum Market Through 2025?

The market size for synthetic gypsum has seen consistent growth in the past few years. The increase in value from $1.68 billion in 2024 to $1.76 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%, implies healthy growth. The expansion during the historic period is linked to environmental regulations, by-products of coal combustion, growth in the construction industry, waste minimization, and cost-effectiveness.

In the coming years, the synthetic gypsum market is predicted to witness robust expansion. The market size is projected to surge to $2.32 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The anticipated growth is attributed to factors such as sustainability objectives, infrastructure progression, applications in agriculture, recycling efforts, and increased energy production. The forecast period is likely to see trends such as the use of eco-friendly building materials, soil enrichment in agriculture, state-of-the-art desulfurization methods, the use of byproducts from coal combustion, and alternative cement binders.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Synthetic Gypsum Market?

The synthetic gypsum market's growth is anticipated to be driven by the rising trend of home renovations and remodeling. These activities entail the upgrading or enhancing of residential spaces to increase their usefulness, aesthetics, and worth. The motivation for home remodeling is homeowners' wish for customized spaces and the escalating real estate prices, making renovation a more affordable choice than relocating. Synthetic gypsum, known for its moldability and smooth finish, is utilized in decorative purposes such as architectural moldings, ceiling patterns, wall panels, and ornamental features. For example, in January 2023, the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University, a research center and think tank based in the US, projected that national expenditure on renovation and repairs for owner-occupied residences would rise to $485 billion in 2023, a 2.6% increase from 2022. Consequently, the growing trend towards home remodeling and renovations is boosting the synthetic gypsum market.

Which Players Dominate The Synthetic Gypsum Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Synthetic Gypsum include:

• American Gypsum

• Boral Limited

• British Gypsum Limited

• Continental Building Products Inc.

• Delta Gypsum LLC

• Fertilizer Engineering & Equipment Company

• Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC

• Gessos Técnicos S.A.

• Knauf Gips KG

• Lafarge Holcim Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Synthetic Gypsum Sector?

The synthetic gypsum market is witnessing a significant trend with the rising acceptance of flue-gas desulfurization (FGD) technology. FGD is an approach designed to eliminate sulphur compounds from the emissions generated by fossil fuel power plants, which consequently boosts synthetic gypsum production. For instance, Mitsubishi Power is globally providing FGD plants that thwart air pollution via their wet limestone-gypsum FGD process and seawater FGD process. By 2022, India intends to implement FGD systems in numerous coal-based thermal power plants.

Global Synthetic Gypsum Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The synthetic gypsummarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Citrogypsum, Fluorogypsum, Phosphogypsum, Titanogypsum

2) By Application: Cement, Plaster, Drywall, Soil Amendments, Glass Manufacturing

3) By Industry: Construction Industry, Agriculture Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Citrogypsum: Food Industry Applications, Agricultural Applications, Construction Applications

2) By Fluorogypsum: Cement And Concrete Production, Soil Conditioning, Industrial Applications

3) By Phosphogypsum: Fertilizer Production, Construction Materials, Environmental Remediation

4) By Titanogypsum: Titanium Dioxide Production, Cement Additives, Environmental Applications

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Synthetic Gypsum Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for Synthetic Gypsum as the largest region. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is predicted to see the most rapid growth. The report on the Synthetic Gypsum market includes all regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

