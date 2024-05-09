WCBA, Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator Program, Announces Pitch Day 2024
Competitively selected cohort of New York metro area biosciences innovators to pitch in New York City on May 9WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WCBA the Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator, announced today that the fifth cohort of emerging biosciences ventures will pitch at the upcoming entrepreneurial annual event, Pitch Day 2024 on May 9, 2024 from 1-6:30pm at Florence Gould Hall, New York City.
The event will feature pitches and presentations from 14 ventures participating in both the ABCT and WCBA 2024 life sciences accelerator cohorts. Mousa Ahmadi, PhD, co-founder of Laronix and alumnus of the WCBA 2020 program will share his work, which took him from Australia to New York, and the best practices he's identified along the way.
The 2024 WCBA cohort participants and ventures speaking at this year’s event include:
Anita Lee (Independent) - Twin Weavers | We pioneer a user-owned conversational super bot, blending AI and human intelligence, to empower underserved communities, provide vital services, and offer valuable insights for inclusive product and service development.
Ariel Yusupov (New York Medical College) - FIG Therapeutics | FIG (Factor Induced Gene) Therapeutics is a biotech developing a multimodal polynucleotide therapeutic, driven by transcription factors overexpressed in cancer, that recruits potent antitumor immune cells and inhibits the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.
Daniel Gareau (Rockefeller University) - SurgiVance | SurgiVance is direct-to-digital, slide-free pathology for precision therapy to serve 1,000,000 surgeries and 30,000,000 biopsies/year in the USA, a $30,000,000,000 market.
Evris Gavathiotis (Albert Einstein College of Medicine) - BaxGen Therapeutics | BaxGen Therapeutics is developing small molecule therapeutics using an innovative approach targeting apoptosis in both blood and solid cancers aiming to advance to clinical stage.
Glen Prusky (Burke Neurological Institute) - Gaze Engine | Gaze Engine aims to improve the standard of vision care with a patented eye tracking based device that automates, quantifies and interprets contrast sensitivity tests.
Hourinaz Behesti (Rockefeller University) Hebbian Bio | Hebbian Bio is pioneering precision target, biomarker, and patient stratification for neurodevelopmental disorders, by radically reducing patient protein network complexities and discovery time.
Ilya Popov (Independent) - ComeBack Mobility | Smart Crutch Tips for at-home patient compliance after lower limb injuries. It reduces complications and revision surgeries, expedites recovery, & improves bone healing, generating additional revenue for practices and savings for payers.
Kirsten Hund Blair and Kevin McClarren (Independent) - Lambent Data | Lambent’s HIPAA-compliant software equips healthcare/social service providers and empowers patients/clients -- to improve outcomes in health and Social Drivers of Health and reduce healthcare costs.
Zach Sawaged (Independent) - Concordare | Concordare is a digital health company that is revolutionizing how clinical trial sites ingest trial protocols and through our novel clinical operations solutions which optimize clinical trial performance.
“We are thrilled each year to see the caliber of innovation being developed by the founders who are selected for our Accelerator program. These fledgling companies hold great promise for improving patient care in a wide variety of specialties, and we are pleased to be able to support them along their journey to commercialize their inventions,” says Deborah Novick.
WCBA Program Director Mary Howard remarked, “This event marks the fifth year of the WCBA pipeline program supporting the ongoing convening of Westchester County as a hub of early-stage bioscience innovation. We are grateful for the continued support of the County as we work together to help first time founders establish themselves and their companies in Westchester.”
The 2023 WCBA cohort has already accomplished important venture milestones, including: NSF SBIR award for Databinder led by Victor Varnado; Lee Brillhart's Nutristyle, an AI-powered personal nutrition platform, launching a national pilot; Justine Witzke's Aligneage Fertility which opened their first fertility clinic. For more information on these ventures and their successes, read the Impact Report for WCBA 2023, found at WCBAccelerator.com.
