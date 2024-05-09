Accelerator for Biosciences in Connecticut, ABCT, Announces Pitch Day 2024
6 Competitively Selected Innovative Life Science Ventures to Showcase in New York City on May 9BRANFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABCT, the Accelerator for Biosciences in Connecticut, announced today that the seventh cohort of emerging biosciences ventures will pitch at the upcoming entrepreneurial annual event, Pitch Day 2024 on May 9, 2024 from 1:00 PM - 6:30 PM at Florence Gould Hall, New York City.
The event will feature pitches and presentations from 14 ventures participating in both the ABCT and WCBA 2024 life science accelerator cohorts. Mousa Ahmadi, founder Laronix, distinguished alumnus, will also share his journey building natural voice medical device company Laronix.
The 2024 ABCT cohort participants and ventures speaking at this year’s event include:
- Courtney K. Rowe, MD Christopher Foster, and Kelly Burke PhD (Pallivex) - Biodegradable implantable pain film to deliver targeted, sustained, opioid-free local anesthetics for postoperative pain control.
- Julien Berro PhD and Yuan Ren PhD (Nanochuk) - Biosensors for Force-Based Diagnostics and Therapeutics.
- Ming Hui (Mobabbi) - Mobabbi is creating the first complete early potty learning solution, a smart infant potty and methodologies to assist busy parents and infants from birth!
- Prisca Obi PhD (Virtus Therapeutics) - Virtus Therapeutics is pioneering a new class of activator compounds indicated to treat over twenty rare metabolic diseases, including pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN) and propionic acidemia.
- Vanessa Sena (My Local Chefs) - My Local Chefs: Transforming healthcare through personalized nutrition solutions.
Tim Miller, Senior Director of Business Development, Life Sciences for AdvanceCT, will act as co-moderator, introducing the Connecticut-based ventures exhibiting at Pitch Day 2024. Miller had this to say of the upcoming event, “I’m thrilled to join the 2024 ABCT cohort at the 12th annual Pitch Day [May 9] in New York City! Connecticut is ripe with amazing innovation, and I’m excited to play my part in helping that innovation gain exposure to strategic alliances around the world”.
ABCT Program Director Mary Howard remarked, “This event marks the seventh year of the ABCT pipeline program supporting the ongoing development of Connecticut as a hub of bioscience innovation in the country. We are grateful for the continued support of the community as we work together to help first time founders establish themselves and their companies in Connecticut.”
The 2023 ABCT cohort has already accomplished important venture milestones, including: launch of Elena Bertozzi’s SolitonZ Games pilot in Barbados, Ali Kabiri’s NSF SBIR award and corporate partnership with Hamamatsu, Thea Marx founder of Vis Pre Surgery has initiated a pilot in India. For more information on these ventures and their successes, read the Impact Report for ABCT 2023 found at ABCT.co.
About ABCT
ABCT is a competitive-entry, six-month program that helps emerging bioscience ventures grow by providing entrepreneurship education and business networking to access global funders and prospective team members. ABCT supports the development of Connecticut as a hub of bioscience invention and commercialization by harnessing the creativity and ambition present in the state’s academic institutions, spinouts from established institutions and serial entrepreneurs. Through its Pitch to Build Your Venture events, it connects talent to start-ups. Through ABCT CE events, it supports entrepreneurs with education and networks critical to start successful bioscience-based businesses.
ABCT was initiated by CTNext and supported by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, Wiggin and Dana, JP Morgan Chase, Atostek, C3 Medical Device Consulting, and Gaylord Hospital. 30% of ABCT graduates are awarded prestigious federal SBIR grants. For more information, visit ABCT.co.
About FirstXFounder
First Founder (Formerly Design Technologies) helps build emergent intellectual property (IP)–focused ventures and founded ELabNYC, the successful biosciences pre-accelerator program in New York City for research institution spinouts. ELabNYC ventures have raised over $1B, including Yiviva (Astra Zeneca), Landos Therapeutics (Abbvie), Cresilon, Histowiz and Carespeak (OptimizeRx), DUST, HYRO, avoMD, Massive Bio.
