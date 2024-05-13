As SourceFuse Celebrates 18 Years, One Thing Stays The Same
We are grateful for the trust of our clients and partners, and we look forward to continuing to be a leader in the open-source and cloud services industry.”JACKSNOVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SourceFuse, a strategic digital transformation company helping businesses evolve through cloud-native technologies, today celebrates its 18th anniversary. Since its inception in 2006, SourceFuse has been a trusted partner for businesses worldwide, helping them leverage the power of open source and cloud technologies to achieve their digital transformation goals.
The company's story began with a conversation between co-founders Kelly Dyer and Gautam Ghai. Recognizing the potential of open-source technologies and the need for global collaboration, they set out to build a different kind of IT services company.
“We saw a future where open source could revolutionize the way businesses operate,” says Kelly Dyer, Executive Chairman & Co-Founder of SourceFuse. “We wanted to create a team that could harness the power of open source and deliver innovative solutions that were both cost-effective and scalable - and we did it! From then to today, it’s been a humbling & rewarding experience to have exceeded our own expectations.”
“We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished over the past 18 years,” says Gautam Ghai, CEO & Co-Founder of SourceFuse. “We are grateful for the trust of our clients and partners, and we look forward to continuing to be a leader in the open-source and cloud services industry.”
Over the past 18 years, SourceFuse has built a thriving community of satisfied customers worldwide. The company's dedication to innovation has earned it recognition for:
1. Cloud Expertise: SourceFuse leverages cutting-edge cloud technologies to create bespoke solutions that are tailored to each client's specific needs.
2. Cloud Migration and Modernization Excellence: SourceFuse's experienced team seamlessly migrate clients to the cloud, ensuring a smooth transition and maximizing the benefits of cloud computing.
3. Accelerated Application Development: SourceFuse delivers high-performing applications 35% faster than industry benchmarks, allowing businesses to quickly capitalize on new opportunities.
Every year, SourceFuse is able to demonstrate its consistency to success and growth, achieving year on year industry recognition. During the last 12 months, the company appeared on the INC. 5000 list of fastest growing business in the US for the fifth year running, recognized as Great Place to Work® for the 8th year running, named in CRN Managed Services Providers Top 500 list, and won AWS Windows Modernization Launch Champions for the third consecutive year.
These accomplishments are a testament to the thriving and dynamic SourceFuse teams who underpin the company’s six essential core values: high standards; solid work ethic & accountability; humility; agility; team player; and customer success.
SourceFuse maintains 150+ AWS Certifications, has five AWS Competencies and seven AWS Service Delivery Programs, and uniquely collaborated with AWS to build a center of excellence to accelerate modernization-led migrations to AWS.
