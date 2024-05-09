Report Highlights: Cyber Warfare Market Expected to Witness Substantial Growth by 2032

Cyber Warfare Market Size

Rise in advanced cyberattacks drives the growth of the global cyber warfare market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global generated $37.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $127.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2032. The report analyzes changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

The global ecosystem of technology, tactics, and services centered on the offensive and defensive application of cyber capabilities for military, intelligence, and national security goals is included in the cyber warfare market. It consists of a variety of components intended to safeguard, take advantage of, and interfere with digital infrastructure and information systems on a national and global scale. Intelligence collecting, such as signals intelligence (SIGINT), human intelligence (HUMINT), and open-source intelligence (OSINT), is frequently necessary for cyber warfare.

The market for cyber warfare is dynamic and ever-changing as a result of new threats, improvements in technology, and shifting geopolitical conditions. It is essential to the current state of national security and defense as governments and other institutions continue to emphasize the value of protecting the digital sphere and deploying it to their benefit.

Furthermore, surge in rise in advance cyberattacks and increased dependence on technology are the major factors that is striking the market growth during the forecast period. However, the shortage of shared real-time information on rapidly evolving threats and insufficiently trained workforce to address new threats are primarily restraining the market growth. Moreover, an increase in reliance on connected systems and technology is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on end user, aerospace and defense segment dominated the cyber warfare market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to help identify and mitigate cyber threats, and share this information with government agencies, and collaborate with cybersecurity firms and other industries to strengthen overall cybersecurity propels the market growth significantly. However, the BFSI segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the cyber warfare market forecast period, owing to use of Fintech mobile apps has become a rage.

Region-wise, the cyber warfare market size was dominated by North America in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increasing use of smartphones and enhanced internet connectivity aiding the growth of the cyber warfare market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to enables enterprises and managed security service providers to improve operational efficiencies, cost-effectiveness, and security outcomes is expected to fuel the market growth in this region.

Leading Market Players: -

• Anomali, Inc

• Broadcom, Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

• CrowdStrike, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Juniper Networks, Inc.

• McAfee, LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

• Trend Micro Incorporated

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global threat intelligence market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership, product launch, and expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter