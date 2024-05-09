Jobma Wins SourceForge Spring 2024 Top Performer Award

Jobma has been recognized as a Top Performer in the Video Interviewing Category in SourceForge’s Spring 2024 Awards.

MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobma, a leading video interviewing platform, announced today that it has been awarded a SourceForge Spring 2024 Top Performer Award. SourceForge is the world’s largest software review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with favorable user reviews on SourceForge. This is a big achievement as Jobma has been selected from over 100,000 products on the website.

Jobma has been recognized as a Top Performer in the video interviewing category. It’s a testament to the company’s dedication to user satisfaction using ethical AI and human-powered support and pushing the boundaries of recruitment excellence.

To win the Spring 2024 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products out of the 100,000 products on SourceForge, demonstrating the utmost quality that Jobma delivers to its customers.

“We're thrilled to be named a Spring 2024 Top Performer by SourceForge,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. “This award highlights our commitment to innovation and building a better hiring experience for everyone.”

Logan Abbott, President at SourceForge, said “It’s my pleasure to award the Spring 2024 Top Performers on SourceForge. Jobma has been named a Top Performer this Spring in Video Interviewing, and their numerous outstanding user reviews are proof of the excellent solution they provide to their customers. Congratulations and keep up the great work!”

Jobma’s video interviewing software helps enterprises reduce time-to-hire, improve the quality of hires, and drive growth. The product’s recognition as the Top Performer in the video interviewing software category by SourceForge makes it an excellent tool for enterprise businesses globally.

About SourceForge

SourceForge is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. The platform features a variety of software tools available to businesses, tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.

About Jobma

Jobma is a video interviewing platform trusted by companies across the globe for their end-to-end hiring needs. With Jobma, organizations can screen candidates using video and audio interviews, and coding assessments, and collaborate with their teams. Jobma’s customers love it for its easy-to-use interface, ethical AI features, and robust integration support.

For more information about Jobma, visit www.jobma.com or contact sales@jobma.com. To learn what users have to say about Jobma on SourceForge, visit www.sourceforge.net/software/product/jobma

Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230 Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

Abhishek Dhaiya
Jobma
+ +1 669-777-3374
support@jobma.com
About

Jobma is a leading digital interviewing platform that helps businesses hire – Faster, Better for Less. Our easy-to-use platform offers a range of tools, including Video and Audio Interviews, Digital Assessments, along Proctoring capabilities.

Video Interview Software

