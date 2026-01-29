Jobma Wins the Winter 2026 Leader Award in Video Interviewing & AI Interviewing Categories

Jobma is proud to be a winner of the Leader award from SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison website.

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jobma , a leading AI video interviewing and assessment platform, announced today that it has been awarded the Winter 2026 Leader Award by SourceForge . The platform was recognized for excellence in both the Video Interviewing and AI Interviewing categories.This recognition reflects the experiences of global hiring teams who rely on Jobma to run standardized and scalable recruitment workflows. With millions of reviews and nearly 20 million monthly software buyers, SourceForge’s Leader Awards highlight products that demonstrate exceptional quality, reliability, and user satisfaction.“It's my pleasure to award the Winter 2026 Leaders on SourceForge”, said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. “Jobma has been named a Leader this Winter in the Video Interviewing and AI Interviewing categories, and the large volume of outstanding user reviews they have received is proof of the best-in-class solution they provide to their customers.”To earn the Winter 2026 Leader award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products out of the 100,000 products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Jobma delivers to customers.“We’re honored by this recognition from SourceForge, and even more so by the trust our users place in us every day,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. “Our goal is to build technology that feels effortless and dependable, helping hiring teams and candidates feel supported. This award is a reminder of the responsibility we have to continue raising the standard for modern interviewing.”About SourceForgeSourceForge is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. The platform features more than 100,000 B2B software products across 4000 categories. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs.About JobmaJobma is an AI video interviewing and assessment platform trusted by companies globally. It offers a range of hiring automation tools, including asynchronous one-way video interviewing, agentic AI interviewing, live video interviewing, interview scheduling, and game-based assessments. Jobma integrates seamlessly with leading ATSs and over 6,000 apps via Zapier.Jobma is SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001 certified, and fully compliant with GDPR and CCPA, ensuring your data is secure, private, and protected at every step.For more information about Jobma, please visit www.jobma.com Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

