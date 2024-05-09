WhoisXML API Strengthens Its Footing in the Security Data Ecosystem
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhoisXML API is thrilled to announce it has significantly expanded its foothold in the growing security data ecosystem in the past months and plans to continue doing so throughout 2024.
More specifically, WhoisXML API’s domain, DNS, and threat intelligence APIs recently became available through integrations with Anomali ThreatStream, Cyware, Pangea, Query.AI, and Sumo Logic, among other strategic partners.
By forging partnerships with security data aggregation platforms and making its intelligence sources more widely accessible, WhoisXML API can help more users enhance their overall cybersecurity posture, shift from defensive to proactive security, improve incident response capability, and manage and reduce risks.
In the words of Jonathan Zhang, WhoisXML API CEO, “Empowering advanced cybersecurity use cases calls for extensive collaboration with the right partners. Teaming up with security data aggregators empowers us to distribute exhaustive domain, DNS, and threat intelligence to a broader audience seeking immediate means to enrich their existing solution stack to enable better cybersecurity.”
WhoisXML API continuously looks to add to its list of strategic partners who seek comprehensive, well-structured, and timely intelligence sources. The company’s data comes in a unified and consistent format, making it easy to integrate into any platform and tailor it to specific sectors and use cases.
By integrating WhoisXML API capabilities, security data aggregation platforms can give their users direct access to relevant domain intelligence, including registrar and registrant information, for faster threat attribution and malicious domain takedowns.
Users who aim to enrich threat infrastructure mapping with IP and DNS intelligence can also expand public IoC lists to identify other potential attack vectors or unknown threat network components.
WhoisXML API’s intelligence can also be invaluable in associating Internet properties with cyber attacks, command-and-control servers, generic threats, malware distribution, phishing, spam campaigns, and suspicious activities, helping platform users enhance their blocking and threat detection and prevention capabilities.
To learn more about strategic integrations and partnerships with WhoisXML API, interested parties can contact company representatives here.
About WhoisXML API
WhoisXML API provides well-parsed, normalized, and comprehensive WHOIS, IP, and DNS intelligence. For more than 14 years now, we have gathered and aggregated 20+ billion historical WHOIS records, 4.2+ billion hostnames, 13.5+ million IP netblocks, and 99.5% of active IPv4 and IPv6 addresses in use.
WhoisXML API has more than 52,000 satisfied customers from various sectors and industries, such as cybersecurity, marketing, law enforcement, e-commerce, financial services, and more. Visit whoisxmlapi.com or contact us for more information about our products and capabilities.
Sales
More specifically, WhoisXML API’s domain, DNS, and threat intelligence APIs recently became available through integrations with Anomali ThreatStream, Cyware, Pangea, Query.AI, and Sumo Logic, among other strategic partners.
By forging partnerships with security data aggregation platforms and making its intelligence sources more widely accessible, WhoisXML API can help more users enhance their overall cybersecurity posture, shift from defensive to proactive security, improve incident response capability, and manage and reduce risks.
In the words of Jonathan Zhang, WhoisXML API CEO, “Empowering advanced cybersecurity use cases calls for extensive collaboration with the right partners. Teaming up with security data aggregators empowers us to distribute exhaustive domain, DNS, and threat intelligence to a broader audience seeking immediate means to enrich their existing solution stack to enable better cybersecurity.”
WhoisXML API continuously looks to add to its list of strategic partners who seek comprehensive, well-structured, and timely intelligence sources. The company’s data comes in a unified and consistent format, making it easy to integrate into any platform and tailor it to specific sectors and use cases.
By integrating WhoisXML API capabilities, security data aggregation platforms can give their users direct access to relevant domain intelligence, including registrar and registrant information, for faster threat attribution and malicious domain takedowns.
Users who aim to enrich threat infrastructure mapping with IP and DNS intelligence can also expand public IoC lists to identify other potential attack vectors or unknown threat network components.
WhoisXML API’s intelligence can also be invaluable in associating Internet properties with cyber attacks, command-and-control servers, generic threats, malware distribution, phishing, spam campaigns, and suspicious activities, helping platform users enhance their blocking and threat detection and prevention capabilities.
To learn more about strategic integrations and partnerships with WhoisXML API, interested parties can contact company representatives here.
About WhoisXML API
WhoisXML API provides well-parsed, normalized, and comprehensive WHOIS, IP, and DNS intelligence. For more than 14 years now, we have gathered and aggregated 20+ billion historical WHOIS records, 4.2+ billion hostnames, 13.5+ million IP netblocks, and 99.5% of active IPv4 and IPv6 addresses in use.
WhoisXML API has more than 52,000 satisfied customers from various sectors and industries, such as cybersecurity, marketing, law enforcement, e-commerce, financial services, and more. Visit whoisxmlapi.com or contact us for more information about our products and capabilities.
Sales
Whois API Inc
+ +1 800-207-0885
email us here