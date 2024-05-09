DelphianLogic announces exclusive multi-year strategic partnership with a global leader in mobility and transportation

DelphianLogic announces exclusive multi-year strategic partnership with global mobility and transportation industry leader to empower their 80,000+ diverse workforce

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelphianLogic, the noted corporate learning services company, is back in the news after having made the headlines last week for their performance at the Learning Excellence Awards, 2024. Riding high on their success, the company, today, announced that they have entered into a multi-year, exclusive strategic partnership with one of the leaders in the global mobility and transportation industry. The collaboration will be instrumental in empowering the European transportation sector behemoth’s globally distributed 80,000+ workforce across 65 countries.

As the global mobility and transportation industry transforms rapidly to adapt to a more sustainable future, the company has embarked upon a transformative journey of upskilling their employees with the knowledge and competencies required to commandeer new technologies, markets and regulations in the immediate future. DelphianLogic is their preferred partner in this initiative.

With their decades of experience and proven track record of delivering high-impact learning solutions, DelphianLogic, as part of this partnership, will:

1. Create business-aligned, impactful and human-centred learning experiences.

2. Establish best practices, processes and best-in-class technology to deliver high-quality learning solutions.

3. Reduce time-to-market for learning interventions.

4. Operationalise a managed learning services model that streamlines costs and reduces administrative overheads.

5. Ensure seamless integration and delivery of learning from within their learning ecosystem.

"We're delighted to forge this partnership that helps us make a meaningful impact.," said Saurabh Ganguli, CEO of DelphianLogic. “It allows us to combine our proven learning solutions with their unwavering commitment to innovation. Together, we'll create a powerful engine for employee development, driving the future of sustainable transportation.”

About DelphianLogic

The whole world runs on SMART. But we’re on a quest for SMARTER

For all things learning, made simpler, done better. For pushing the boundaries of effective learning solutions and crafting them into exceptional ones. For that spark that makes us an award-winning learning solutions company and a partner to global organisations. For the just right. The Smarter.

Welcome to DelphianLogic. 𝙀𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧!

You have varied needs. We’ve got varied solutions.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 to help you offer learning programs and interventions as experiences that engage, tell a story and leave a lasting impact.

𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 to help you expand your L&D capacity and capabilities and to give wings to your medium and long term L&D vision and strategies.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 to help you provide learning as a service to your employees, extended enterprise, customers and other audiences through a turn-key solution for everything learning with a 360 degree solution that’s easy on the wallet, integrates quickly, and is tailored to your needs.

With a legacy of over 40 happy Fortune/Global customers, more than 2000 successful projects, a 150+-member skilled and experienced team, an impressive tally of industry accolades to show for the results that we deliver.

Welcome to the 𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘.. Here’s to 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥!