Nuiva Unveils Cutting-Edge OSS Transformation Solutions at CommunicAsia

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuiva, a new group formed from the acquisition of two long-established, market-leading organizations, Mobinets and Net-Tom will showcase its portfolio of market-leading OSS transformation solutions at CommunicAsia, 29-31 May at Singapore EXPO (Booth 4F2-3).

With over 20 years of critically acclaimed experience in delivering critical NGOSS and advanced cloud and security software solutions to many of the world’s leading network operators and mobile service providers, Nuiva specializes in supporting customers’ OSS transformation journeys by providing unrivaled network inventory and asset visibility, financial lifecycle management, and network configuration capabilities.

“It has been an incredibly busy year so far for Nuiva. Since our launch in late 2023 we’ve made massive progress in establishing our new brand since acquiring both Mobinets and Net-Tom, but some things simply haven’t changed. Our innovative portfolio of scalable solutions continues to be at the heart of our customers' inventory and asset management operations as they have been for over two decades. We not only complement and protect their legacy investments by interacting seamlessly with existing installed products but also maximize ROI through their unique and unmatched speed of deployment and time to value,” said Chris Pupia, Chief Commercial Officer at Nuiva. “We’ve been working tirelessly to strengthen and grow our businesses by investing in both our core product portfolio and in the development of new and advanced technology solutions.



CommunicAsia, Asia’s largest ICT stage, represents an excellent opportunity for us to showcase not only the progress that we have made over the last 8 months since launching Nuiva, but also to unveil some of the exciting new solutions that we will be launching to serve the evolving needs of our customers as they strive to optimize their operations and better serve their subscribers.”

About Nuiva

Nuiva helps network operators make rapid, intelligent decisions based on relevant and real-time data. Our modular network inventory and asset visibility, financial lifecycle management, and network configuration solutions simplify and streamline the management of complex networks while complementing and protecting legacy investments by interacting seamlessly with existing installed products. We maximize ROI through our unique and unmatched speed of deployment and time to value.

Automating business and operational transformation through clarity, intelligence and control.

The Nuiva Way